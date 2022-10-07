Technology industry venture financing deals total $585.1m in Australia in Q2 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $585.1m were announced in the in Q2 2022, with $100m venture financing of Go1 being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 30.2% over the previous quarter and a drop of 25.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $786.78m.

Australia held a 1.06% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $55.09bn in Q2 2022.

In terms of deal activity, Australia recorded 69 deals during Q2 2022, marking a decrease of 4.17% over the previous quarter and a a rise of 8.66% over the last four-quarter average.

Australia technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 41.04% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $240.13m, against the overall value of $585.1m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AirTree Ventures, Blue Cloud Ventures, Five Sigma, Madrona Venture Group, Salesforce Ventures and SoftBank Vision Fund 2 $100m venture financing deal with Go1

2) The $45.88m venture financing of Shippit by Mike Ford, Perennial Partners, SecondQuarter Ventures, Tidal Ventures I and Tiger Global Management

3) AirTree Ventures, Aware Super, Blackbird Ventures, HEST Australia(HESTA), NGS Super and Telstra Super $40m venture financing deal with Edrolo

4) The $30m venture financing of Zetaris by Exto Partners, Reach Markets, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management and Vulpes Ventures

5) Colinton Capital Partners and OIF Ventures $24.25m venture financing deal with Clear Dynamics Pty

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

