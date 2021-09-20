Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $6.7bn were announced in Asia-Pacific in August 2021, led by $650m venture financing of Eruditus Learning Solutions Pte., according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 9.5% over the previous month of $6.13bn and a rise of 19.4% when compared with the last 12-month average of $5.62bn.
Asia-Pacific held a 24.97% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $26.87bn in August 2021. With a 12.47% share and deals worth $3.35bn, China was the top country in Asia-Pacific’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.
In terms of venture financing deal activity, Asia-Pacific recorded 472 deals during August 2021, marking an increase of 8.26% over the previous month and a rise of 32.58% over the 12-month average. China recorded 220 deals during the month.
Asia-Pacific technology industry venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals
The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 31.1% of the overall value during August 2021.
The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.09bn, against the overall value of $6.7bn recorded for the month.
The top five technology industry venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Accel,Bertelsmann,Canada Pension Plan Investment Board,Chan Zuckerberg Initiative,DST Global,Leeds Illuminate,Prosus Ventures,Sequoia India,SoftBank Vision Fund II and Tiger Global Management $650m venture financing deal with Eruditus Learning Solutions Pte.
2) The $450m venture financing of Verse Innovation by B Capital Group Management,Baillie Gifford,Carlyle Asia Partners Growth II,Qatar Investment Authority,Siguler Guff & Company and Sofina Group
3) Deepinder Goyal,General Atlantic,Mirae Asset Global Investments,Ritesh Agarwal,SoftBank Vision Fund II,Temasek Holdings (Private) and Tiger Global Management $440m venture financing deal with Sorting Hat Technologies
4) The $308m venture financing of Newlinks (Beijing) Technology by China Merchants Capital Investment and CICC Capital ManagementLimited
5) CCB International Capital,Coatue Management,One Store,Tencent Holdings and Tiantu Capital $240m venture financing deal with Quick Watch World (Beijing) Technology
Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.