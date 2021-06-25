Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $687.7m were announced in Israel in May 2021, led by $120m venture financing of Wiz, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 46.9% over the previous month of $468.06m and a rise of 85% when compared with the last 12-month average of $371.8m.

Israel held a 3.40% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $20.25bn in May 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Israel recorded 25 deals during May 2021, marking a decrease of 3.85% over the previous month and a rise of 13.64% over the 12-month average.

Israel technology industry venture financing deals in May 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 47.8% of the overall value during May 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $329m, against the overall value of $687.7m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of May 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Blackstone Capital Partners and Salesforce.Com’s $120m venture financing of Wiz

2) The $75m venture financing of Explorium by 01 Advisors 01, Dynamic Loop Capital, Emerge VC, F2 Capital, Fort Ross Ventures, Insight Partners, Vintage Investment Partners and Zeev Ventures

3) Bank Mizrahi-Tefahot, Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) and La Maison Partners’ $47m venture financing of AnyClip

4) The $45m venture financing of Cymulate by Dell Technologies Capital, One Peak Partners, Susquehanna Growth Equity, Vertex Growth Fund and Vertex Ventures Israel

5) Accel, Bessemer Venture Partners, Lightspeed Management Company and Salesforce Ventures’ venture financing of Salto Labs for $42m.

