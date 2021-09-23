Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $752.1m were announced in Canada in August 2021, led by $210m venture financing of Blockstream, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 118.9% over the previous month of $343.66m and a rise of 66.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $452.33m.

Canada held a 2.80% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $26.87bn in August 2021.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Canada recorded 25 deals during August 2021, marking a decrease of 24.24% over the previous month and a drop of 3.85% over the 12-month average.

Canada technology industry venture financing deals in August 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 79.1% of the overall value during August 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $595.15m, against the overall value of $752.1m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of August 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Baillie Gifford and iFinex $210m venture financing deal with Blockstream

2) The $175m venture financing of Hopper by Accomplice,Glade Brook Capital Partners,Goldman Sachs Growth Equity,GPI Capital and Westcap Group

3) Bank of Montreal,Barclays and JPMorgan Chase $80.75m venture financing deal with Freshbooks

4) The $79.4m venture financing of Canada Drives by Honor Ventures and KAR Global

5) 10T Holdings,40 North Design,Anchorage Capital Group,Bonfire Ventures,Declaration Partners,Fnality International,Galaxy Digital Ventures,GFT Ventures,GSR Ventures,Hard Yaka,JPK Capital,Liberty City Ventures and Senator Investment Group $50m venture financing deal with Figment Networks

