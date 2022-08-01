Technology industry venture financing deals total $801.6m in Japan in Q2 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $801.6m were announced in the in Q2 2022, with $120m venture financing of OPN being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 6.9% over the previous quarter and a rise of 14.6% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $699.56m.

Japan held a 1.46% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $55.09bn in Q2 2022.

In terms of deal activity, Japan recorded 132 deals during Q2 2022, marking a decrease of 7.69% over the previous quarter and a a rise of 15.28% over the last four-quarter average.

Japan technology industry venture financing deals in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 41.2% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $330.16m, against the overall value of $801.6m recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) JIC Venture Growth Investments,Mars Growth Capital and MUFG Bank $120m venture financing deal with OPN

2) The $101m venture financing of LegalForce by Sequoia Capital Operations,SoftBank Vision Fund and The Goldman Sachs Group

3) Goldman SachsLLC $49.86m venture financing deal with Rapyuta Robotics

4) The $32.38m venture financing of SUPER STUDIO by Global Brain

5) Japan Post Capital,Salesforce Ventures and Z Venture Capital $26.92m venture financing deal with Zeal

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.