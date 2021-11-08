Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $81.8bn were announced globally in Q3 2021, led by $1.6bn venture financing of Databricks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 1.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 39.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $58.51bn.

Comparing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals worth $43.46bn in the period. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $41.56bn.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for technology industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in Q3 2021 was the US with 1715 deals, followed by China with 597 and India with 268.

venture financing deals in technology industry in Q3 2021: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals in technology industry accounted for 6.5% of the overall value during Q3 2021.

The combined value of the top five venture financing deals stood at $5.29bn, against the overall value of $81.8bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of Q3 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Alta Park Capital,Andreessen Horowitz,Baillie Gifford Life,BlackRock,BNY Mellon funds,ClearBridge Investments,Coatue Management,Counterpoint Global,Discovery Capital,Dragoneer Investment Group,Fidelity Investments,Franklin Resources,Gaingels,General Insuranceof India,Geodesic Capital,Green Bay Ventures,Greenoaks Partners,Insight Partners,New Enterprise Associates,Octahedron Capital Management,T. Rowe Price Services,The House Fund,Tiger Global Management,UC Investments and Whale Rock Capital Management $1.6bn venture financing deal with Databricks

2) The $1.5bn venture financing of Articulate Global by Blackstone Growth,General Atlantic,ICONIQ Growth and LionTree

3) SoftBank Vision Fund II and Tiger Global Management $800m venture financing deal with Revolut

4) The $711.95m venture financing of Bolt Technology by D1 Capital Partners,G Squared,Ghisallo Partners,Naya Ventures,Sequoia Capital Operations and Tekne Capital Management

5) Accel,Atomico Ventures,Benchmark Capital,Bessemer Venture Partners,D1 Capital Partners,Eurazeo,Headline Ventures,LionTree Partners and SoftBank Venture Capital $680m venture financing deal with Sorare

