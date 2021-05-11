Led by $847.69m venture financing of Skypher, total technology industry venture financing deals worth $9.88bn were announced in Europe in Q1 2021, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 82.3% over the previous quarter and a rise of 137.5% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $4.16bn.

Europe held a 13.17% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $75.02bn in Q1 2021. With a 3.49% share and deals worth $2.62bn, the UK was the top country in Europe’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of deal activity, Europe recorded 775 deals during Q1 2021, marking an increase of 15.16% over the previous quarter and a rise of 19.69% over the last four-quarter average. The UK recorded 259 deals during the month.

Europe technology industry venture financing deals in Q1 2021: Top deals

The top five venture financing deals accounted for 27.2% of the overall value during Q1 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $2.69bn, against the overall value of $9.88bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five technology deals of Q1 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bpifrance – Fund Ambition boot Angels F3A, Kima Ventures and Y Combinator’s $847.69m venture financing of Skypher

2) The $610.8m venture financing of Biomatter Designs by 70Ventures and Practica Capital UAB

3) 83North Venture Capital, Coatue Management, DST Global Solutions, EQT Group, EQT Ventures Fund, Goldman Sachs Growth Equity, Highland Europe (UK), ICONIQ Growth, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Prosus, Tiger Global Management and Vintage Investment Partners’ $530m venture financing of Wolt Enterprises

4) The $400m venture financing of OneWeb by Hughes Network Systems and SoftBank Group

5) DST Global, Lightspeed Management Company and VY Capital’s venture financing of Blockchain Luxembourg for $300m.

