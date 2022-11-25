Technology industry venture financing deals total $978m in China in October 2022

Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $978m were announced in China in October 2022, led by $100m venture financing of Xunshi Technology, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 29.6% over the previous month of $1.39bn and a drop of 63.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $2.7bn.

China held a 10.78% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $9.07bn in October 2022.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, China recorded 131 deals during October 2022, marking a decrease of 9.66% over the previous month and a drop of 25.99% over the 12-month average.

China technology industry venture financing deals in October 2022: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 37.1% of the overall value during October 2022.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $363.1m, against the overall value of $978m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of October 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Chende Capital, SoftBank Vision Fund II, Yi Capital, Yiheng Capital Partners, Yuanyuan Capital and ZhongWei Capital’s $100m venture financing deal with Xunshi Technology

2) The $97.1m venture financing of New Dimension Systems by Bohai Industrial Investment Fund Management, BYD Auto, Chengdu F&D Equity Investment, Co-Win Ventures, Innoangel Space, SDIC Venture Capital Management, Shenzhen HTI Venture Capital, Shenzhen Hui Capital, Softbank China Venture Capital and Vertex Ventures HC

3) Bohai Industrial Investment Fund Management, BYD, Chengdu F&D Equity Investment, Hangzhou Xiangjiang Shicheng Lifeng Investment Management, Inno Angel Fund, Kaifeng Venture Capital, SDIC Venture Capital Management, Shenzhen High-tech Investment Group, Shenzhen Huiyou Investment Management and Xiangfeng Investment’s $97.03m venture financing deal with Hangzhou Xindi Digital Engineering System

4) The $41.4m venture financing of Yixing Intelligent Technology (Guangzhou) by GAC Capital, Guangzhou Yuexiu Industrial Fund, Guochuang Zhongding (Shanghai) Equity Investment Management and Shenzhen Dongfang Fuhai Venture Investment Management

5) Guohe Investment and Legend Capital’s $27.56m venture financing deal with Shanghai Kelinbrui Information Technology

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.