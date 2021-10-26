Total technology industry venture financing deals worth $996m were announced in Middle East and Africa in September 2021, led by $130m venture financing of Lightricks, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 165.5% over the previous month of $375.22m and a rise of 56.05% when compared with the last 12-month average of $638.27m.

Middle East and Africa held a 3.50% share of the global technology industry venture financing deal value that totalled $28.47bn in September 2021. With a 2.78% share and deals worth $792m, Israel was the top country in Middle East and Africa’s venture financing deal value across technology industry.

In terms of venture financing deal activity, Middle East and Africa recorded 50 deals during September 2021, marking a decrease of 5.66% over the previous month and a drop of 12.28% over the 12-month average. Israel recorded 23 deals during the month.

Middle East and Africa technology industry venture financing deals in September 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry venture financing deals accounted for 48.7% of the overall value during September 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology venture financing deals stood at $485m, against the overall value of $996m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry venture financing deals of September 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Altshuler Shaham Group,Clal Tech,Goldman Sachs Asset Management,Greycroft Ventures,Hanaco Ventures Capital,Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services,Insight Partners,Migdal InsuranceLtd. and Shavit Capital Fund $130m venture financing deal with Lightricks

2) The $125m venture financing of Unifonic by Sanabil Investments and SoftBank Vision Fund 2

3) Menorah Manor,Mivtach Shamir Holdings,MoreTech Ventures,PayPal Ventures,Pitango Venture Capital,SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and State of Mind Ventures $100m venture financing deal with StreamElements

4) The $75m venture financing of Mobius Solutions by Summit Partners

5) Altair.VC,Battery Ventures,Greenfield Partners,Group 11,Icon Ventures and Local Globe $55m venture financing deal with EquityBee

