Teenagers prefer Instagram to traditional news outlets

Instagram is the most-used news outlet among UK teenagers, according to the latest Ofcom report. The research was based on data from 1,086 face-to-face interviews and 1,796 online interviews.

The researcher found that Instagram is used by 29% of respondents as news source. Instagram was followed closely by TikTok and Youtube that were both used by 28% of teens as a source for news. Traditional outlets such as the BBC and printed news trail behind, with being used by 24% and 5% respectively.