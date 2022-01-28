TikTok exploded onto the global social media arena in late 2017 and has since fended off concerns over privacy and national security with its weapon of instant gratification. By the end of 2021, TikTok surpassed one billion monthly active users and shows no signs of slowing.

With both TikTok and copycats of its addictive formula enjoying great success and a broadening user base (for instance, YouTube Shorts have already exceeded five trillion views after launching in September 2020), it is clear that companies will try to unlock the components behind TikTok’s mass appeal and harness the platform within their marketing strategies.

What sets TikTok apart?

It is no secret that TikTok is addictive—to curb internet addiction, China has banned users under the age of 14 from using Douyin, their equivalent of TikTok, for more than 40 minutes a day. Alongside the algorithm, the content itself has proved to be contagious. The short dance routines have spread like wildfire, and the catchy audio clips used in the background regularly make appearances in music charts.

ByteDance, TikTok’s developer, is at the top of GlobalData’s Social Media thematic scorecard, where companies in the sector are ranked based on how well they are responding to the disruptive themes they are faced with. Unsurprisingly, ByteDance receives the highest possible score, five out of five, for the themes of artificial intelligence, Generation Hashtag, and digital media.

TikTok prides itself on its short-form videos that get to the point, which are still popular despite now competing with the likes of Instagram Reels, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, and Snapchat Spotlight. The viewer simply does not have time to be bored with such short bursts of content—in an age of instant gratification, this is genius.

TikTok easy to access content

Users can easily access new content driven by the highly-effective TikTok algorithm, which means they do not even need to search for what they are seeking—their viewing history does all the work. By combining the lazy swipe of Tinder and the forced conciseness of Twitter, TikTok satisfies a short attention span and provides instant entertainment.

TikTok also simplifies the process of content creation with its user-friendly and comprehensive editing suite. Compared to video platforms like YouTube, TikTok content is less polished and more relaxed. Users do not need expensive sound and lighting equipment, or even a fully-formed idea, to produce popular content. Moreover, content on TikTok is public by default, making TikTok videos far more accessible and likely to go viral than Snapchat and Instagram stories.

The key to TikTok’s success has been the concentration of its users around a certain age band—Generation Z. This has meant that the content, created by users of the same age as their target audience, is more likely to be relatable to viewers, and there is a stronger sense of community across the platform than across the likes of Instagram and YouTube.

How can businesses benefit?

TikTok is venturing into the territory of social media commerce (s-commerce), an offshoot of mobile commerce (m-commerce). M-commerce is when purchases are made online via a smartphone and is a segment of ecommerce that grew rapidly during the pandemic. GlobalData predicts that the value of mobile wallet transactions will exceed $266 billion in the US and $60.5 trillion in China by the end of 2022.