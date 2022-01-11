Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring declined 3.6% in December 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 2.6% in December 2021 when compared with November 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 45.63% share in the company’s total hiring activity in December 2021, and recorded a 0.25% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in December 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 70.26% in December 2021, and a 12% drop over November 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 24.91% in December 2021, and registered a decline of 19.94%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 4.29% in December 2021, a 38.24% rise from November 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in December 2021 with a 46.72% share, which marked a 3.23% rise over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 35.4%, registering a 22.86% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 12.23% share and a 33.99% drop over November 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 4.56% and a month-on-month increase of 19.05%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.09%, registering a 9.09% rise over the previous month.

China commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 22.45% share in December 2021, a 5.75% decline over November 2021. Hungary featured next with an 8.67% share, up 1.06% over the previous month. Sweden recorded an 8.49% share, a decline of 11.43% compared with November 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in December 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.62%, down by 12.78% from November 2021. Mid Level positions with a 15.42% share, a decline of 17.16% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.96% share, down 5.96% over November 2021.