Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring activity declines 5.1% in June 2022

Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring declined 5.1% in June 2022 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 5.21% in June 2022 when compared with May 2022.

IT jobs claimed a 40.7% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2022, and recorded a 0.38% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in June 2022

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 65.81% in June 2022, and a 10.6% drop over May 2022, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 29.59% in June 2022, and registered a decline of 14.64%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 1.64% in June 2022, a 19.23% drop from May 2022.

Europe drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2022 with a 41.61% share, which marked a 15.4% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 38.95%, registering an 11.99% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 13.43% share and a 1.71% drop over May 2022.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 4.14% and a month-on-month increase of 8.16%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.87%, registering a 20% drop over the previous month.

China commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 16.63% share in June 2022, a 19.62% decline over May 2022. India featured next with a 13.43% share, down 10.42% over the previous month. Sweden recorded a 10.3% share, a decline of 16.46% compared with May 2022.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in June 2022

Junior Level jobs held a share of 69.09%, down by 13.49% from May 2022. Mid Level positions with a 21.08% share, a decline of 1.82% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 9.76% share, down 16.67% over May 2022, while Senior postings accounted for 0.08%, recording a month-on-month decline of 66.67%.