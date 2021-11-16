Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring declined 5.2% in October 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity declined by 3.09% in October 2021 when compared with September 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 44.08% share in the company’s total hiring activity in October 2021, and recorded a 0.52% decline over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in October 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 69.67% in October 2021, and a 4.24% rise over September 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 25.18% in October 2021, and registered a decline of 15.02%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 3.64% in October 2021, a 5.88% rise from September 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in October 2021 with a 43.78% share, which marked a 2.91% drop over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 31.55%, registering a 10.86% month-on-month decline. North America was the third leading region with a 17.39% share and a 9.55% rise over September 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 5.66% and a month-on-month increase of 55.56%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.62%, registering a 14.29% rise over the previous month.

China commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 15.47% share in October 2021, a 6.71% decline over September 2021. Sweden featured next with a 10.21% share, up 3.06% over the previous month. Hungary recorded a 9.91% share, an increase of 15.29% compared with September 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in October 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 70.07%, down by 1.14% from September 2021. Mid Level positions with an 18.1% share, a decline of 0.56% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with an 11.83% share, down 4.1% over September 2021.