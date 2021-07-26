Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring an increased 2.0% in June 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics.

The company’s overall hiring activity an increased by 4.27% in June 2021 when compared with May 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 42% share in the company’s total hiring activity in June 2021, and recorded a 1.59% down over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in June 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 65.54% in June 2021, and a 14.44% growth over May 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 27.89% in June 2021, and registered a 9.58% an increase. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 3.39% in June 2021, a 6.67% rise from May 2021.

Europe drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Europe emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in June 2021 with a 45.28% share, which marked an 18.28% growth over the previous month.

Asia-Pacific stood next with 38.49%, registering a 3.71% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with an 11.24% share and a 3.92% growth over May 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.39% and a month-on-month an increase of 23.08%.South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 1.59%, registering an 114.29% rise over the previous month.

China commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 17.18% share in June 2021, a 4.14% decline over May 2021. Sweden featured next with an 11.45% share, up 17.39% over the previous month.India recorded a 10.29% share, an increase of 10.23% compared with May 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in June 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 67.44%, down by 0.93% from May 2021. Mid Level positions with a 21.1% share, a growth of 57.94% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with 11.24% share, up 35.9% over May 2021, while Senior postings accounted for 0.21%, recording a month-on-month an flat growth.