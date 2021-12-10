Sweden-based company Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s IT hiring rose 16.8% in November 2021 when compared with the previous month, according to GlobalData’s Job Analytics database.

The company’s overall hiring activity increased by 15.16% in November 2021 when compared with October 2021.

IT jobs claimed a 46.16% share in the company’s total hiring activity in November 2021, and recorded a 0.23% growth over the last three-month average share.

Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers tops Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring in November 2021

Out of the total IT job titles posted by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Software and Web Developers, Programmers, and Testers emerged as the leading occupation, recording a share of 69.7% in November 2021, and a 21.11% rise over October 2021, while Database and Network Administrators and Architects claimed a share of 27.18% in November 2021, and registered growth of 36%. Miscellaneous Computer Occupations held a share of 2.72% in November 2021, an 8.11% drop from October 2021.

Asia-Pacific drives IT hiring at Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Asia-Pacific emerged as the leading region in the global technology IT hiring activity in November 2021 with a 40.13% share, which marked a 52.12% rise over the previous month.

Europe stood next with 39.57%, registering a 4.43% month-on-month growth. North America was the third leading region with a 16.07% share and a 14.2% rise over October 2021.

In the fourth place was Middle East & Africa with a share of 3.36% and a month-on-month increase of 55.56%. South & Central America stood at the bottom of the table with a share of 0.88%, registering a 26.67% drop over the previous month.

China commanded a leading presence in the region’s technology industry IT hiring activity with a 20.86% share in November 2021, a 53.53% growth over October 2021. India featured next with an 11.27% share, up 48.42% over the previous month. Sweden recorded an 8.39% share, an increase of 1.94% compared with October 2021.

Junior Level jobs lead Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson IT hiring activity in November 2021

Junior Level jobs held a share of 71.7%, up by 25.28% from October 2021. Mid Level positions with a 16.23% share, a growth of 9.14% compared with the previous month.

In the third place was Entry Level job ads with a 12.07% share, up 25.83% over October 2021.