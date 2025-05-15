TensorWave offers high-bandwidth, memory-optimised infrastructure powered exclusively by AMD Instinct Series GPUs. Credit: VL-PhotoPro/Shutterstock.com.

TensorWave, an AMD-powered AI infrastructure solutions provider, has raised $100m in Series A funding to fuel growth.

The funding round was led by Magnetar and AMD Ventures, with continued support from Maverick Silicon, Nexus Venture Partners, and new investor Prosperity7.

The funding builds on TensorWave’s earlier SAFE round and supports the deployment of more than 8,000 AMD Instinct MI325X GPUs for a dedicated training cluster.

The company said it is on track to close the year with a revenue run rate exceeding $100m, marking a 20x year-over-year increase.

The new capital will also be directed towards expanding TensorWave’s team and accelerating the deployment of its Instinct MI325X-powered training cluster.

This growth is timely as the demand for AI computing resources continues to outstrip supply, prompting organisations to seek alternatives to limited infrastructure options.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

TensorWave president Piotr Tomasik said: “The $100m we’ve secured will transform how enterprises access AI computing resources.

“Our Instinct MI325X cluster deployment isn’t just about adding capacity, it’s about creating an entirely new category of enterprise-ready AI infrastructure that delivers both the memory headroom and performance reliability that next-generation models demand.”

AMD Ventures’ investment in TensorWave is part of its plans to enhance its footprint in the AI infrastructure space.

This will ensure that AMD’s new technologies are available in the cloud and at scale for leading AI companies and enterprises.

TensorWave offers high-bandwidth, memory-optimised infrastructure powered by AMD Instinct Series GPUs, catering to the most demanding models in training or inference.