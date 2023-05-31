Tenstorrent and LG will also develop chiplet- and/or IP-based video processing solutions. Credit: Laura Ockel on Unsplash.

Tenstorrent, a Canadian company that builds processors for artificial intelligence workloads, has formed a partnership with South Korean consumer electronics major LG Electronics.

Under the alliance, the companies aim to build new chips that will power smart TVs, automotive products and data centre solutions.

Led by industry veteran CEO Jim Keller, Tenstorrent will offer its AI and RISC-V CPU technology to LG to bolster its product lineup with AI features and advanced computing capabilities. Together, Tenstorrent and LG will also develop chiplet- and/or IP-based video processing solutions that will be incorporated into Tenstorrent’s next data centre products.

LG CTO Byoung-hoon Kim said: “Tenstorrent’s market-leading AI and RISC-V CPU technologies will strengthen SoC competitiveness of LG’s future products while our long-time proven video codec technology will help Tenstorrent take control of data centre high-performance processor markets.

“Chiplets will be tested through this collaboration to see whether they can become a technology platform of collaboration. Tenstorrent and LG will share technology roadmaps and keep extending the scope of collaboration.”

Keller, who became Tenstorrent’s CEO in 2023, is known for his work in chip designing and has worked with Intel, AMD, Apple, Broadcom and Tesla.

Keller said: “It is increasingly important for industry leaders to own their silicon future. LG is a giant in our industry, and this collaboration will strengthen their portfolio of technologies for their future chip solutions, providing greater flexibility to differentiate their products.”