Terminus Technologies (TT), a China-based firm specialising in smart technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, has been named Expo 2020 Dubai’s ‘Official Robotics Partner’.

TT has also signed a long-term lease at District 2020 as part of the innovation ecosystem that will evolve after the event.

The company will deploy more than 150 programmable robots – including Opti, one of the Expo 2020 mascots – to interact with visitors during the six-month event.

Fitted with features such as multi-touch displays, 5G network capability, AI-driven object mapping and object detection, the robots will perform a variety of tasks. These will include greeting visitors, performing in special displays, and providing visitor assistance, as well as helping with food and beverage delivery and hospitality services.

Terminus Technologies is the latest firm to join the growing number of companies committed to setting up a base at District 2020, Expo 2020's legacy development. This will be TTs' first headquarters outside of China.

