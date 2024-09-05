Tesla’s autopilot is an advanced driver assistance system that enhances safety and convenience. Credit: Shutterstock/JureDivich

Tesla plans to launch full self-driving technology in China and Europe in the first quarter of next year.

The advanced driver assistance system is currently pending regulatory approvals with the Tesla X account announcing upcoming technology launches.

Tesla made strides gaining approval for the Chinese market after passing data security assessments and reaching a mapping and navigation deal with Chinese tech giant Baidu.

Elon Musk’s company also got the nod to test fully autonomous technology in Shanghai’s streets, with the latest announcement signalling that the company is on track to gain permission from Chinese state authorities for the technology.

Chinese approval for Tesla’s full-self driving technology would help the company’s fortunes in the Chinese market.

During the first eight months of this year, Tesla’s China shipments have fallen about 6% compared with last year, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association.

Musk said on an earnings call in July that he expected the Tesla’s full self-driving system to be approved in Europe, China and other countries by the end of the year.

He also wrote on X in April that the roll-out in China “may be possible very soon.”

Full self-driving technology has come under increased scrutiny in the US, however, after a spate of high-profile accidents involving Tesla’s autopilot functionality.

Tesla and many industry experts still recommend that drivers must keep their hands on the steering wheel and pay attention to the road while using the software.

The announcement has signaled that the company is on track to boost sales and stay ahead of Chinese rivals who are also working on similar driver assistance systems.