Tesla’s chief executive Elon Musk promised that the new Tesla semi-truck would “blow your mind clear out of your skull and into an alternate dimension”. The announcement on Thursday night appeared to do just that.

The new electric semi-truck is going to accelerate from zero to 60mph in only five seconds and haul 80,000 pounds. There was a major focus on automation too: the new truck will be semi-autonomous, meaning it will be able to brake and stay in lane by itself. This opens up the possibility of a fully autonomous truck in the future.

More aerodynamic than a Bugatti Chiron pic.twitter.com/kHqoKVnIV2 — Tesla (@Tesla) November 17, 2017

As well, its layout is different to other vehicles on the market: it places the driver in the middle of the front vehicle. It also has two touchscreens behind the steering wheel instead of levers.

Tesla is also developing new chargers to power the semi-truck. It plans to build a network of Megachargers that can produce a 400-mile charge in 30 minutes. Musk promises that the overall cost of ownership will be 20 percent less per mile compared to diesel trucks. He said it would be “economic suicide” to continue using the diesel versions.

And who doesn’t need “thermonuclear explosion-proof gas” in the windshield of their new truck?

Forget about the Model 3, there’s a new Tesla Roadster to look forward to

A surprise announcement at last night’s event saw the unveiling of a new sports car, the Tesla Roadster. The company’s first electric vehicle was christened the Roadster, made between 2008 and 2012, but the name has been resurrected for the next inception.

The new Roadster will cost a minimum of $200,000 and will be able to go from zero to 60mph in only 1.9 seconds. Musk says this will be the first electric car to break the two-second mark. As well, it will have a range of 620 miles on a single charge.

“The point of doing this is to give a hardcore smackdown to gasoline cars. Driver a gasoline sports car is going to feel like a steam engine with a side of quiche,” said Musk.

The car is expected to begin production in 2020.

Tesla announcements are all fun and games but will the new vehicles be worth it?

The electric truck market is becoming exceedingly crowded. Established manufacturers including Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG are working on their own electric trucks, as well as startups like Wrightspeed, set up by Tesla’s former vice president of vehicle development, Ian Wright.

Tesla needs to prove to companies that it’s worth changing from gas vehicles to a fancy electric version.

As well, the Republicans’ new tax plan will see the generous tax credits that have encouraged US citizens to buy electric vehicles scrapped. In the short term, this will certainly impact adoption.

And Tesla needs to already contend with the manufacturing issues its facing with the Model 3 before these two new vehicles come to market.