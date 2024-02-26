French tech company Thales has announced a partnership with Google to deploy eSIMs across its Android smartphone network.
ESIMs are SIM cards that are integrated directly into a portable device without the need for a removable SIM card.
According to an intelligence report from global mobile operator industry group, the GSMA, there will be nearly 3.4 billion eSIM-enabled devices including tablets, smartwatches and laptops by 2025.
When eSIMs are first activated they need to locate the device user’s mobile operator and download the user’s chosen subscription service to activate the device’s cellular connection.
Google devices will use Thales eSIM Discovery software to make this a one-click activation.
Thales eSIM Discovery software is cloud-based so that Thales can guarantee global growth and availability, allowing Android users to connect their devices using eSIM technology globally.
“Thales is pleased to work with Google to provide a standardized, simple, and secure way to activate eSIM subscriptions, making life easier for users and Android device makers,” stated Thales vice president of mobile connectivity solutions Eva Rudin.
“Any mobile operator that currently uses our subscription management platform may already integrate to this solution and start offering a one-click eSIM activation experience to all users with an Android device,” she continued.
eSIMs are gaining traction in telecoms and was named as a top trend to watch out for during the 2024 Mobile World Conference in Barcelona by the GSMA.
Whilst the GSMA anticipates that eSIM adoption will be widespread from 2026, it stated that 2024 will be a critical year in setting up infrastructure for eSIM uptake.