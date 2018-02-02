Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

January has finally come to an end, which means for vast swathes of people the so-called dry January challenge has also ended.

Still, a new year needn’t mean slipping back into old habits. And that’s especially true when it comes to enjoying a drink or two.

Every year thousands of new spirits, cocktails, and mixers flood the market. That means there’s always something new to try. We reached out to some of the alcohol industry’s rising stars to see the new drinks they’re launching in 2018 or recent launches.

So here’s some of the best drinks you can try in 2018 that you may not have heard of yet.

Beltane&Pop’s hot toddies

There are few companies who’ve made quite the splash in London as Beltane&Pop.

The British brand’s pop-up shop has made appearances all over the UK’s capital over the past year or so, launching their frozen yoghurt shop, Snog Frozen Yoghurt. However, they’ve also turned their attention to the world of drinking, launching three brand new products on Amazon Fresh.

These are a range of hot toddies, a traditional warming alcoholic drink enjoyed in the winter months. The drinks come in three flavours Mulled Wine, Spiced Cider, and Hot Whisky. The taste of the drinks stand out just as much as their pop-art bottles.

All of them have are delightfully warming, but each provide a bit of a twist on the classic flavours they embody. Verdict‘s personal favourite was the Mulled Wine which has a real kick – just the thing for a cold February day.

Aluna Coconut rum

Just launched in summer 2017, Aluna is really a brand new product on the market.

A coconut rum, this one is perfect for chasing the winter blues away and taking your mouth to a tropical paradise.

However, there’s one major difference from other coconut rums, and it’s sure to delight anyone who made a New Year’s resolution to shed a few pounds: Aluna contain a fraction of the sugar found in regular coconut rums.

Still, the taste is definitely there. This is sure to become a favourite for rum-lovers in 2018.

Black Cow vodka

Drinks enthusiasts might have seen this brand around; they’re actually available in plenty of stores.

However, the world’s first vodka made from pure cow’s milk still isn’t as well known as it probably should be.

Due to the aforementioned production method, Black Cow vodka is a deliciously smooth creamy vodka that goes great in plenty of cocktails. For our money, this stuff makes the best white Russian we’ve ever tried.

Seedlip alcohol-free spirits

Just because Dry January is over, why not kick the drinking habit for good? Seedlip really are the perfect way to do this. Seedlip’s so-called spirits are the luxury non-alcoholic spirit everyone is talking about this year.

Market-leading alcohol connoisseurs Diageo were so impressed they recently bought a stake in Seedlip.

So what do they do? Well, the options are Garden 108 and Spice 94. The former is a herbal spirit with peas, hay, spearmint, rosemary, and thyme. Meanwhile the latter is more aromatic with spice, cardamom, oak, lemon, and grapefruit. Both are best-served with Indian tonic water.

Even better, there’s no sugar and zero calories in the drink. For 2018 there are new 20cl bottles. Also, we’ve heard rumours that a new flavour is just around the corner.

Agnes Arber Premium Gin

These days everyone is drinking gin, but it takes something special to stand out from the crowd.

That’s what Agnes Arber is all about. This gin has just nine botanicals and unlike other market leaders has opted for an earthier, more grounded taste, rather than something sweeter.

For serious gin drinkers who’ve got sick of all the gin-based gimmicks, this might be the perfect tipple!

Yorkshire Cream Liqueur

Launched in the British county of Yorkshire in 2017, these cream liqueurs are just beginning to make their way out into the wider world.

Yorkshire Cream Liqueurs from Carthy And Black are actually good friends with fellow Yorkshire brand, Slingsby gin, so there’s a real pedigree there.

The cream itself is from Paynes Dairies in Yorkshire. And for gin fans, the flavours of these cream liqueurs will be very exciting — there’s much more than just the classic Irish whisky flavours here: Original Cream Liqueur, Gin Cream Liqueur and Lemon Gin Cream Liqueur.

All three of the cream liqueurs are available here or a multipack can be purchased here.

Old J Silver

Another rum and a top quality one at that. Old J Silver is flavoured with Persian lime and smooth vanilla to give it a softer, creamier texture.

Designed for cocktails, this rum isn’t quite as strong as regular rum so it goes down a little easier and is much better for blending.

Still, don’t let the comparative mildness put you off. Old J Silver is a real tour de force for rum lovers.

Cuckoo Gin

Hailing from the British county of Lancashire, Cuckoo gin is going to take the world by storm in 2018. Unlike most other gins on the market, the water used to make this one is from an artesian aquifer in the field next to Brindle distillery.

For all those who were interested in the raw water trend, this might just be the gin equivalent. However, unlike the foolishness of raw water, this gin is a carefully considered tipple.

The choice of botanicals for this gin are juniper, coriander, grapefruit peel, orange peel, oats, almonds, cardamom, chamomile and cinnamon (all ethically sourced!).

The taste is both classic and yet somehow very fresh. There’s also a spiced variety to help warm those cold winter nights!

Unicorn Tears Pink gin liqueur miniature

The perfect gift for any gin collectors, Unicorn Tears’ latest iteration really stands out on the shelf. Bright pink and filled with swirling, sparkling glitter, it’s a statement piece. Still, that doesn’t mean it can’t also be a top quality liqueur.

The gin is flavoured with citrus fruit, oranges, juniper berries, bunches of coriander, and sticks of liquorice, so it has a really fruity taste.

Unfortunately, for the time being Firebox have only made it available in miniature form, but for those who can’t get enough, bigger bottles are available, they’re just not quite as pink.

