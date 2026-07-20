The aerospace & defense industry is undergoing a radical shift globally in terms of technological advances and changing strategic priorities, with major implications for investments over the next decade and beyond. This podcast is aimed at investors, M&A dealmakers and corporate strategists, produced in association with Sterling Technology.

The episode will discuss the unparalleled realignment underway in the European Union as it focuses on defense investments with its Readiness 2030 initiative, and the innovations and scale-up with drone technologies being driven by the Russia-Ukraine war. The guest is Fox Walker, Senior Defense Analyst at GlobalData.

Listen to the episode below: