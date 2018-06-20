Jack is a lifestyle writer for Verdict, covering Netflix, gaming, and film. You can reach him at jack.rear@verdict.co.uk

For those looking for a romantic night out, there are few options in the UK more tried and true than a meal in a top restaurant.

Of course, everyone has a different take on what is meant by romantic. Some people like swooping views and colourful cuisine, others prefer cosy corners and homely cooking.

To get a good range of what people look for in a romantic night out, Verdict looked right across the British Isles. Using review scores and narrowing down by certain specific parameters, we found the ultimate romantic experience in each of the UK’s 68 cities.

Wherever you’re located, there’s something on this list for you.

The most romantic restaurants in the UK

Address: 14/20 John Street, Aberdeen, Scotland.

Cuisine: Greek.

Average price for main courses: £14-£15.

Description: A charming family-run Greek restaurant with bright, inviting decor and a strong focus on giving an authentic taste of Greece in Aberdeen.

Address: 4 Vicar’s Hill, Armagh, Northern Ireland, BT61 7ED.

Cuisine: Traditional Irish.

Average price for main courses: £20-£21.

Description: A upmarket modern eatery run by a husband and wife team with 29 years’ experience cooking and hospitality respectively between them. The three small dining rooms ensure that a meal here feels like an intimate affair.

Address: Teras, Main Arts Building, Bangor University, College Road, Bangor, Wales, LL57 2DG.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £12-£14.

Description: Owned by the University of Bangor, Teras is an upmarket eatery whose prices aren’t nearly as high as you’d expect. It focuses on serving lunch and afternoon snacks from its traditional British menu.

Soto Soto is an awesome restaurant that used to be wine cellar caves. A post shared by Louis Meilink (@lmeilinkaia) on Jun 14, 2018 at 2:58pm PDT 3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Address: 10 North Parade, Bath, England, BA2 4AL.

Cuisine: Italian.

Average price for main courses: £17-£18.

Description: Based on the ancient Roman baths which give the city its name, diners will delve down into a beautiful, cosy bricked tunnel. The setting is small and intimate, perfect for some late-night conversations.

Address: 135 Lisburn Road, Belfast, County Antrim, Northern Ireland, BT9 7AG.

Cuisine: Mediterranean.

Average price main courses: £30-£32.

Description: This restaurant has it all. There’s an unbelievable amount of menus (Brunch, lunch, pre-theatre, á La Carte, five-course tasting, seven-course tasting, vegetarian tasting, private dining) on offer here so choosing the right time to attend will be key. The restaurant is bright and airy in the day then it gets darker at night, lit mostly by candles.

Address: Pendigo Way, Resorts World, Birmingham, England, B40 1PU.

Cuisine: European.

Average price for main courses: £22-£25.

Description: The head chef here trained in France then brought his delectable cuisine to Birmingham. The softly lit restaurant with cool, inviting colours is the perfect place for a classy night out.

Hello & Welcome A post shared by Bab Tooma Uk (@babtooma_uk) on Mar 21, 2018 at 5:30am PDT

Address: 18 Wilton Street, Bradford, England, BD5 0AX.

Cuisine: Middle Eastern.

Average price for main courses: £10-£12.

Description: Traditional Middle Eastern dining in a friendly, homely setting. There are plenty of smaller tapas-like dishes on the menu, perfect for sharing with a loved one.

Address: 21a Norfolk Square, Brighton, East Sussex, England, BN1 2PD.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £20-£25.

Description: An upscale restaurant in Brighton’s fashionable Norfolk Square. The restaurant is intimate and almost close enough to the seafront to hear the waves lapping at the beach while you eat. The food aims to be uncomplicated yet delicious, an aspiration where the latter is usually more successful than the former.

Crab and pickled peach A post shared by Bulrush Restaurant (@bulrushrestaurant) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:10am PDT

Address: 21 Cotham Road South, Bristol, England, BS6 5TZ.

Cuisine: Modern British.

Average price for main courses: £21-£25.

Description: A luxury independent restaurant known for its eight and nine course tasting menus which showcase the very latest culinary innovations. The venue itself is simple and airy, letting the food really speak for itself.

Address: 85 High Street, Bottisham, Cambridge, England, CB25 9BA.

Cuisine: Italian.

Average price for main courses: £20.

Description: A classic Italian eatery with all the staples. Expect to find delicious pizza and pasta in this bright, modern dining room.

Birthday Dinner 😊 28 is going well A post shared by Sam Stephenson (@obiwanshinoobie) on Jun 14, 2017 at 1:11pm PDT

Address: 6 High Street, Sturry, Canterbury, Kent, England, CT2 0BD.

Cuisine: European.

Average price for main courses: £30.

Description: A glamorous, upmarket restaurant where everything from the cutlery to the table clothes looks just so. For those with a taste for the finer things in life, who love to get dressed up for an evening out, this is definitely the place to be.

Address: De Courceys Manor, Tyla Morris Avenue, Pentyrch, Wales CF15 9QN.

Cuisine: Sunday roast.

Average price main courses: Unknown.

Description: Unfortunately this premier wedding and conference venue is no longer open as an á la carte restaurant, but it does open on Sundays to serve a feast of a Sunday lunch and can be booked for private dining. It’s easy to see why De Courceys Manor has such a reputation as a top quality events space as everything is done to perfection, from the service to the food.

Address: 30 Lowther Street, Carlisle, Cumbria, England, CA3 8DH.

Cuisine: Italian.

Average price for main courses: £15-£17.

Description: A charming and nicely put together Italian which serves simple food made well. The dining room itself is open with mirrors bouncing plenty of light around, but the dark furniture helps ensure this place feels cosy too.

#flowers 🌸🌼🌸#vitabellarestaurant A post shared by Vita Bella Restaurant (@vita_bella_restaurant) on Mar 18, 2018 at 3:53am PDT

Address: The Tye, East Hanningfield, Chelmsford, England, CM3 8AF.

Cuisine: Italian.

Average price for main courses: £21-£23.

Description: Another Italian establishment but don’t expect to find pizza on the menu here. Vita Bella feels a little more upmarket due to its shunning of the traditional Italian dish, focusing more on meats and a few choice pasta dishes.

Address: 70 Watergate Street, Chester, England, CH1 2LA.

Cuisine: Steak.

Average price for main courses: £25.

Description: Locally sourced steaks are the main item on the menu at this luxury steakhouse which puts the emphasis on the freshly made food and cooking it to perfection. The venue is warmly lit, yet dark giving it a rustic, welcoming feel.

Address: 4 Guildhall Street, Chichester, West Sussex, England, PO19 1NJ.

Cuisine: European.

Average price for main courses: £16-£18.

Description: A beautiful, light, bright Michelin-starred restaurant with large windows all around. Perfect for a nice meal while you watch the sun go down.

Address: 33 King Street, Covent Garden, London, England, WC2E 8JD.

Cuisine: French.

Average price for main courses: £29-£30.

Description: Voted the most romantic restaurant in the world, this place will take some beating. The restaurant is housed in London’s fashionable and historic Covent Garden. Stepping through the doors is like entering another world as flowers seem to bloom from every surface. Guests are even seated under a vast canopy of flowers.

Address: 20 Fenchurch Street, Sky Garden, London, England, EC3M 3BY.

Cuisine: European.

Average price for main courses: £31-£32.

Description: Located high up in London’s enviable Sky Garden sits Fenchurch restaurant. The glamorous locale is known for its comprehensive tasting menus and well-cooked fare, but its most distinguishing feature is the view. Diners will be able to look down across the entire city of London as they eat.

Address: 166 Spon Street, Coventry, England CV1 3BB.

Cuisine: Indian.

Average price for main courses: £18-£19.

Description: If you’re looking for an Indian that’s a bit different, here’s your place. The covered tents which you can eat in are the perfect place for an intimate conversation over your favourite curry.

Address: 121 Friar Gate, Derby, England DE1 1HJ.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: Unknown.

Description: A charming little bistro full of quirky design choice with a darkened, inviting ambiance.

Address: 32 Carlisle Rd, Londonderry, Northern Ireland, BT48 6JW.

Cuisine: Lebanese.

Average price for main courses: £15.

Description: There aren’t many Lebanese restaurants in the UK, but this is clearly one of the best-loved. The food is tasty, the atmosphere is inviting, and the smell when you walk past is alluring.

💗🎄 A post shared by Samantha Paton (@samanthaisolatedheroes) on Dec 24, 2015 at 10:36am PST

Address: 210 Perth Rd, Dundee, Scotland DD1 4JY

Cuisine: Italian.

Average price for main courses: £18-£19.

Description: You can’t beat a nice Italian, and this is the finest Dundee has to offer. The most interesting feature is that the dining rooms are decorated with old newsprint, so who knows what quirky old story you might find on the walls near your table?

Address: 87 Elemore Street, High Pittington, Durham, England, DH6 1BD.

Cuisine: French.

Average price for main courses: £22.

Description: There’s no denying the homely charm of this beautiful Durham restaurant which rejects pretension in favour of fostering a warm, inviting ambiance.

Address: 1A Alva Street, Edinburgh, Scotland, EH2 4PH.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £17-£18.

Description: A modern restaurant fuses seamlessly with historic decor in this treat for the senses in the heart of Edinburgh.

Address: 21 Market Street, Fordham, Ely, Cambridgeshire, England, CB7 5LQ.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £17-£18.

Description: There aren’t too many pubs on this list, but clearly the public has made an exception for the White Pheasant. That’s probably on account of its flawlessly presented food. To say this goes above and beyond the expectations of pub food is the understatement of the century.

Address: 68 Fore Street, Topsham, Exeter, Devon, England, EX3 0HL.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £42.50 for four courses.

Description: There’s nothing more pleasant than sipping a few drinks and enjoying some delicious food under the stars. You can do just that if you go for dinner at this lovely conservatory restaurant.

Address: 652-654 Argyle Street , Glasgow , Scotland, G3 8UF.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £25-£26.

Description: Two Fat Ladies is a Glasgow institution, and the Buttery is the chain’s premier location. The restaurant feels perfectly historic, so you’d easily be fooled into believing you’d stepped back in time. The decor evokes Victorian dining halls and is the perfect place for a quiet chat and some quality food.

A post shared by So Thai (@so.thai.at.bearlands) on Jan 23, 2017 at 3:10pm PST

Address: Bearlands, Longsmith Street, Gloucester, England, GL1 2HJ.

Cuisine: Thai.

Average price for main courses: £15-£16.

Description: Everyone loves a bit of exposed brick and there’s plenty to be found in this gorgeous restaurant. The low lighting and smorgasbord of candles definitely give this charming restaurant a romantic vibe.

Address: 23 Bridge Street, Hereford, Herefordshire, England, HR4 9DG.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: Unknown.

Description: Almost as much a café as a restaurant, this quirky location is another which prides itself on the presentation of its food as much of the taste. If you’ve got a partner who loves Instagramming their food before they eat it, they’ll love you for taking them here.

Address: 1 Greig Street, Inverness, Scotland, IV3 5PT.

Cuisine: Seafood.

Average price for main courses: £24-£25.

Description: Those who love fresh fish will be hard-pressed to find any restaurant like River House Restaurant. The menu is mostly fish-based (with a few land meats for those who fancy something different.) Set in charming surroundings, the restaurant is simple, yet classy.

Address: 249 Anlaby Road, Hull, England, HU3 2SE.

Cuisine: Indian.

Average price for main courses: Unknown.

Description: It’s certainly worth noting that the Madras Restaurant makes no claims about being a luxurious experience. Still, it’s probably beloved as a spot for a romantic meal because the dishes are just so shareable.

Brunch 🍴#กล้องi8นี่สวยเนาะ @pammpitcha A post shared by Reina : Rawi (@reinarww) on Jun 3, 2018 at 5:12am PDT

Address: 29 Castle Hill, Lancaster, Lancashire, England, LA1 1YN.

Cuisine: Global.

Average price for main courses: £14-£16.

Description: Set inside a 300-year-old wine merchant, this incredible space is really something to behold. The tiny restaurant is wonderfully intimate and the exposed brick gives it a modern feel, despite the historical surroundings.

Address: Kendells Bistro, St Peters Square, Leeds, England, LS9 8AH.

Cuisine: French.

Average price for main courses: £21-£22.

Description: One of the most famous restaurant’s in Leeds is a real treat for the senses. It proudly boasts that it isn’t a designer restaurant, it doesn’t have the best chef in the world, and it doesn’t aim to be overly stuffy. But people love Kendells because of the passion of the staff and the quality of the food. Aiming to be more like a quiet bistro in a small French town than a luxury Parisian restaurant, Kendells is warm, homely and a real treat.

Address: 76 Highcross Street, Leicester, England, LE1 4NN.

Cuisine: Indian.

Average price for main courses: £35 for two courses.

Description: There are a fair few Indian restaurants on this list but this one stands out by the reviews it has received. Lilu is defined by its bold, inventive dishes and flavours which can’t be found elsewhere. This is definitely worth checking out.

Address: 17 Bird St, Lichfield, England, WS13 6PW.

Cuisine: Thai.

Average price for main courses: £16-£18.

Description: In the beautiful, historic city of Lichfield with its incredible dual-spired Cathedral, Siam Corner Ma Ma Thai injects a fresh colourful dose of modernity with its quirky dining rooms designed to give diners a feel of being in Thailand itself.

Address: Washingborough Hall Hotel, Church Hill, Washingborough, Lincoln, England, LN4 1BE.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £18-£19.

Description: Another entry on this list which is located in a luxurious hotel. Once again, this place is a much sought-after wedding spot. Obviously to maintain this title, the hotel’s staff go above and beyond to make sure all the food and service is perfect every time.

Address: Hilden House, Grand Street, Hilden, Lisburn, Northern Ireland, BT27 4TY.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £17-£18.

Description: If you’re in a relationship with someone who loves beer, this is the perfect way to close a romantic date. The Tap Room is a fancy restaurant located within a brewery, so why not go on a tour before you sit down for a meal?

Address: 1 Sugnall Street, Liverpool, England, L7 7EB.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £69 upwards for various tasting menus.

Description: While this restaurant isn’t actually an art school, it definitely looks like it could be. The whole place is spectacularly designed with sweeping, modern looks. For those who love the finer things in life, The Art School is like stepping into the mind of an artist.

Late night dinning #steakhouse A post shared by Sabrina LIU (@sabrinalyw) on Apr 27, 2018 at 12:24pm PDT

Address: Cathedral Street, Corn Exchange, Manchester, England, M4 3TR.

Cuisine: Steakhouse.

Average price for main courses: £28-£30.

Description: Just as well known for its array of cocktails and gins as for its food, Alston Bar & Beef is a delight. The space occasionally hosts live acts while you’re eating and drinking, injecting plenty of fun into your romantic night out.

Address: 217 Jesmond Road, Jesmond, Newcastle upon Tyne, England, NE2 1LA.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £25-£27.

Description: There’s definitely a Heston Blumenthal quality to the food on offer at Peace and Loaf. By that, we mean that the food takes traditional British food and remixes it with new twists to make each dish something to remember.

Celebrating dads birthday 🎉 A post shared by Hayley Wyatt. (@hayleyjaynewyatt) on May 20, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

Address: 77-78 Lower Dock Street, Newport, Gwent, Wales, NP20 1EH.

Cuisine: Indian.

Average price for main courses: £9-£10.

Description: Certainly not aimed at those who prefer subtlety, this place is decked out in bright purple lights and zebra print. Still, for those who fancy a bright, colourful evening, this one certainly looks memorable.

Address: 24 Margaret Street, Newry, Northern Ireland, BT34 1JA.

Cuisine: Steakhouse.

Average price for main courses: Unknown.

Description: A decidedly relaxed, casual eatery for those who just want a tasty steak cooked well. Don’t expect to be blown away by the decor in this restaurant. The chefs hope the food will do that instead.

Address: Stalham Staithe, Norwich, England, NR12 9BY.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £20-£21.

Description: Located inside an old barn, this restaurant is the picture of homely charm. A family operation through and through, the Mermaid’s Slipper offer a soft, relaxing ambiance, perfect for helping you wind down after a long week.

Address: 301 Mansfield Road, Nottingham, England, NG5 2DA.

Cuisine: Indian.

Average price for main courses: £14-£16.

Description: A really top-quality Indian restaurant which fuses the classic dishes from India with a decidedly British design aesthetic.

Riverside 🌊 A post shared by PakiNextDoor (@mahnoorsub) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:32am PDT

Address: 1 Folly Bridge, Oxford, England, OX1 4JU

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £22-£23.

Description: Aside from its university, Oxford’s most famous feature is its rivers. So it’s no surprise that the most romantic restaurant in Oxford is situated on the banks of a river. The large windows allow diners to look out over the tranquil waterway and enjoy the sights and sounds of boats travelling by.

Address: Forgandenny Road, Bridge of Earn, Perth, Scotland, PH2 9AZ.

Cuisine: Steakhouse.

Average price for main courses: £18-£19.

Description: An indoor wood-burning oven ensures that all the food cooked at the Roost Restaurant tastes just as fresh as intended. Inside the look of the restaurant is friendly and fresh, rather than ultra-luxury. Still, that’s no bad thing as the attention here is clearly on the food.

Address: 20 Priestgate, Peterborough, England, PE1 1JA.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: Menus with varying numbers of courses for £20, £35, and £75.

Description: An upmarket, modern restaurant which as top-quality as they come. The menu changes from month to month to highlight the seasonality of the locally grown produce it uses in all its dishes.

Address: Firestone Bay, Plymouth, Devon, England, PL1 3QR.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £45.50 for three courses.

Description: Few of the restaurants on this list are quite as unique as this one. As you may have guessed from its name, the restaurant is located in a former Artillery Tower right on the sea. You can gaze out across the waves as you enjoy your dinner. Can’t get more romantic than that.

散心🤕 A post shared by 程琛 (@sammi0308) on Jun 3, 2018 at 10:44am PDT

Address: 27a South Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, England, PO5 2JF.

Cuisine: Global French.

Average price for main courses: Seven-course menu for £45 or eight-course menu for £55.

Description: Another restaurant which prides itself on the quality of its food rather than its surroundings (which are lovely and modern, but basic, it must be said). Chef patron Kevin Bingham has trained in Michelin-starred restaurants around the world. He uses only the finest local ingredients to ensure his cooking is really something to talk about.

Address: Garstang Road, St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, England, PR3 0TD.

Cuisine: South African.

Average price for main courses: £14-£16.

Description: For those who love dining al fresco you won’t find anywhere better than this incredible South African restaurant just outside of Preston in Lancashire. The Mad Hunter serves foods you’ve never heard of from its gorgeous patio area. The restaurant itself is a chic barn conversion with a well-stocked wine bar.

Address: 1 Duck Hill, Ripon, Yorkshire, England, HG4 1BL.

Cuisine: Spanish tapas.

Average price for main courses: £4-£6.

Description: Tapas is definitely one of the best options for a romantic night out. There’s the opportunity to really discuss what’s on your plate and share food with a loved one. This relaxing, cosy tapas bar in Ripon, Yorkshire, is the ideal place to do that.

Address: 135 Marford Road, Wheathampstead, Hertfordshire, England, AL4 8NH.

Cuisine: Italian.

Average price for main courses: £19-£20.

Description: While it looks like an ordinary village pub from the outside, l’Olivo is a decidedly glamorous, luxury restaurant with a fire in the entrance hall and glass and steel constructions dotting the restaurant.

Address: Holywell Road, Rhuallt, Saint Asaph, Wales, LL17 0AW.

Cuisine: Global.

Average price for main courses: £15-£16.

Description: A huge well-stocked bar is the centrepiece of this delightful tourist-friendly restaurant. With views looking across the Welsh countryside, this is the perfect place to enjoy a sunset after a long, scenic walk.

Address: 22 High Street, St Davids, Pembrokeshire, England, SA62 6SD.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: Two courses for £28 and three courses for £34.

Description: What better place for a romantic meal than a restaurant named after a near-untranslatable Welsh word for snuggling or cuddling? The restaurant lives up to its name, full of warm, homely charm and friendly service.

Address: 591 Liverpool Road, Irlam, Greater Manchester, England, M44 5BE.

Cuisine: Italian.

Average price for main courses: Unknown.

Description: While it doesn’t have a restaurant, social media pages, or basically any other clue to its existence, the reviews of Mambos speak for themselves. People adore the food here which offers a personal touch on classic Italian recipes.

Address: 6/7 Ox Row, The Market Place, Salisbury, Wiltshire, England, SP1 1EU.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £21-£22.

Description: The brainchild of former Yugoslavian professional footballer Danny Bozic, Charter 1227 is as surprising as it is delightful. The food is beautifully presented and made only with the best quality ingredients in this small, intimate establishment.

Address: 220 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, Yorkshire, England, S11 7ED.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £35 for three courses.

Description: Blending the old with the new, this Yorkshire restaurant is timelessly classic. The focus here is on dining as an experience, rather than just a way to refuel. As such, guests enjoy will enjoy set menus offering a variety of interesting takes on classic foods and new dishes they’d never have dreamed of.

Address: Southampton Harbour Hotel, 5 Maritime Walk, Ocean Village, Southampton, England, SO14 3QT.

Cuisine: Seafood.

Average price for main courses: £22-£23.

Description: A charming nautical-themed restaurant on the coast of Southampton which is perfect for seafood lovers. The large, inviting space brings the seaside into the restaurant through quirky decorative touches.

Address: Kinbuck, Near Dunblane, Perthshire, Scotland, FK15 9JT.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £24-£25.

Description: Owned by tennis star Andy Murray, this luxury restaurant is housed inside a luxury hotel which is one of Scotland’s premier wedding spots. If you’re looking for the perfect place where love is in the air all the time, this is it.

Address: 65 Piccadilly, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England, ST1 1HR.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: Unknown.

Description: A quirky café which is stuffed full of interesting and disparate design elements. For those couples who love the unusual, this place is a must-visit.

A post shared by Adkins & Cheurfi (@adkinscheurfi) on Mar 12, 2017 at 3:33pm PDT

Address: Basement / 26-28 John Street, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, England, SR1 1JG.

Cuisine: European.

Average price for main courses: £14-£15.

Description: A blend of British, French, and Italian cuisine comes together beautifully in this delightful restaurant. The darkened, candlelit space throbs with atmosphere and is perfect for an intimate, relaxing evening in the company of a partner.

#beef #purplepotatoes #foodporn #instafood A post shared by Lel (@lelsbeth) on Jul 1, 2017 at 9:33am PDT

Address: 73-75 Eversley Road, Sketty, Swansea, Wales SA2 9DE.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £42 for three courses or £55 for a six-course tasting menu.

Description: A teeny tiny restaurant with space for just 16 customers at a time, so expect to have to book in advance. Still, that also gives Slice a perfect amount of intimacy and ensures all diners can focus on their food and each other.

Address: 10 Castle Street, Truro, Cornwall, England, TR1 3AF.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £12-£13.

Description: A café and restaurant which serves everything from sandwiches to more wholesome meals. However, this place is best known for its variety of themed afternoon teas. If you’re an Alice looking for your wonderland, this is a rabbit hole you’ll want to go down.

😋 A post shared by Holly 🍾 (@hollyrcorley95) on Sep 2, 2015 at 2:19pm PDT

Address: 53 Northgate, Wakefield, Yorkshire, England, WF1 3BP.

Cuisine: Steakhouse.

Average price for main courses: £18-£19.

Description: Another glorious, high-ceilinged barn conversion which is perfectly in keeping with the whole steakhouse vibe. The ceiling of this intimate venue is famous for its interesting carvings. Why not see how many you can spot?

Address: 20 Union Street, Wells City Centre, Somerset, England, BA5 2PU.

Cuisine: Greek.

Average price for main courses: £12-£13.

Description: Noted for its hospitality and authentic Greek recipes, those who’ve just been or are planning a holiday to Greece are definitely recommended to attend this charming little family-run venue. The staff love to share their tips about Greece and hear about customers’ Greek adventures.

Address: 1 Chesil Street, Winchester, Hampshire, England, SO23 0HU.

Cuisine: British.

Average price for main courses: £19-£20.

Description: A former rectory transformed into an upmarket restaurant in the heart of Winchester. The historic building is full of character, almost as much as the food.

Address: 5 Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England, WV6 8AB.

Cuisine: Italian.

Average price for main courses: £14-£15.

Description: As one might note from this list, Italian restaurants are a popular choice. At first glance, Fiume may not seem too different. However, this place is noted for one thing: bottomless pizza and Prosecco. Every Monday and Saturday lunchtime from 12pm-3pm, guests can enjoy as much pizza and Prosecco as they can consume for £26.95 per person.

Address: 1 Severn Terrace, Worcester, Worcestershire, England, WR1 3EH.

Cuisine: Global.

Average price for main courses: £21-£22.

Description: A small, intimate restaurant located in what looks like an old pub. This place is famed for its specials menu, which is always filled with local produce. Well, that and the fact they put reservations on tables with Scrabble tiles as markers.

Address: 10-12 Blossom Street, York, England, YO24 1AE.

Cuisine: Italian.

Average price for main courses: £12-£13.

Description: A snug little Italian eatery with a homely vibe. Located right next to York’s picturesque Micklegate, the restaurant is the perfect place to relax after a long day of shopping or seeing the sights. The best seats in the house are in the underground alcoves, perfect for an intimate meal.