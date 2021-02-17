The Netherlands’ technology industry saw a drop of 12.00% in overall deal activity during January 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Proto Labs’ $280m acquisition of 3D Hubs, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 22 deals worth $305.55m were announced in January 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 25 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 11 deals, which accounted for 50% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with nine deals, followed by private equity with two transactions, respectively accounting for 40.9% and 9.1% of overall deal activity in the The Netherlands’ technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in The Netherlands’ technology industry with total deals worth $280m, followed by venture financing deals totalled $25.55m.

The Netherlands technology industry deals in January 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 97.6% of the overall value during January 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $298.19m, against the overall value of $305.55m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of January 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Proto Labs’ $280m acquisition of 3D Hubs

2) The $7.33m venture financing of AxonIQ by AXA Venture Partners and Volta Ventures

3) Airbridge Equity Partners and INKEF Capital’s $6.04m venture financing of ChannelEngine.com

4) The $3m venture financing deal with Kambr by Bill Luby, C2 Ventures, Founder Collective, Global Founders Capital Management, Jim Collis, Michael Scheeringa, Silicon Badia, Studio VC and TXV Partners

5) Rubio Impact Ventures’ venture financing with Skilllab for $1.82m.

Visit our ‘Technology Deals Dashboard’ for the latest trends in M&A, PE, and VC activity, top deals and advisory league tables in the technology industry.