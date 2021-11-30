The Netherlands’ technology industry saw a drop of 17.86% in overall deal activity during October 2021, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Sdiptech’s $51.95m acquisition of Certus Technologies Holding B V, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 23 deals worth $84.8m were announced in October 2021, compared with the 12-month average of 28 deals.

M&A was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with ten deals, which accounted for 43.5% of all deals.

In second place was venture financing with nine deals, followed by private equity with four transactions, respectively accounting for 39.1% and 17.4% of overall deal activity in the The Netherlands’ technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in The Netherlands’ technology industry with total deals worth $63.95m, while venture financing and private equity deals totalled $20.82m and $0m respectively.

The Netherlands technology industry deals in October 2021: Top deals

The top five technology industry deals accounted for 93.4% of the overall value during October 2021.

The combined value of the top five technology deals stood at $79.17m, against the overall value of $84.8m recorded for the month.

The top five technology industry deals of October 2021 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Sdiptech $51.95m acquisition deal for 85% stake in Certus Technologies Holding B V

2) The $12m acquisition of Videology Imaging Solutions and Videology Imaging Solutions Europe by inTEST

3) CapitalT and Tablomonto $6.96m venture financing deal with Seenons

4) The $4.76m venture financing of Aito by FORWARD.one Management,Innovation Industries and KBC Focus Fund

5) Anthony Goldbloom,Basis Set Ventures,Gradient Ventures,Pete Soderling and Seedcamp Investment Management $3.5m venture financing deal with Orchest

