Elisabeth is a reporter for Verdict, covering global news, economics and business. You can reach her at elisabeth.perlman@verdict.co.uk

World leaders will gather in Paris tomorrow for the One Planet Summit to discuss a series of projects and make financial commitments to help tackle climate change.

Attendees include Emmanuel Macron, the French president, Jim Yong Kim, president of the World Bank, and António Guterres, the UN secretary-general.

Tomorrow’s meeting coincides with the anniversary of the adoption of the Paris Agreement, a landmark international deal to combat climate change signed by 197 countries in 2015.

The implementation of the Paris Agreement is part of the UN’s wider Sustainable Development Goals — which aim to make progress across 17 different issue areas by 2030, from reducing poverty to improving gender equality.

Ratified by 170 countries, many governments are making progress with their own national climate action plans under the Paris Agreement.

Renewable energy is picking up steam

Global growth in renewable energy such as wind and solar is doubling every five and a half years, according to the UN.

In January, the World Economic Forum said that solar and wind power is now either the same price or cheaper than new fossil fuel capacity in more than 30 countries.

Meanwhile, over 40 countries, led by India and recently joined by China, have signed the International Solar Alliance, which aims to generate 1,000 GW of solar power by 2030.

Last month at the UN climate talks in Bonn, Germany, 20 countries announced plans to phase out coal power plants by 2030.

Michael Bloomberg, former New York mayor and the UN special envoy for cities and climate change, pledged $50m at the event to expand his current anti-coal campaign in the US to Europe.

In September 2018, a Global Climate Action Summit will be held in San Francisco, co-chaired by Bloomberg, Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Jerry Brown, governor of California and Anand Mahindra, chair of the Mahindra Group.

Brown said earlier this year of the summit: