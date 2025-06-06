With the funding, the company aims to transform enterprise AI workflows using its core platform, Lemma. Credit: tadamichi/Shutterstock.com.

Thread AI, a US-based composable AI infrastructure provider, has raised $20m in its Series A funding round.

With the funding, the company aims to transform enterprise AI workflows using its core platform, Lemma.

The round was led by Greycroft, with participation from Index Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Plug-and-Play, Meritech Capital, and Homebrew.

Founded by former Palantir executives Angela McNeal and Mayada Gonimah, Thread AI offers enterprises the capability to design, deploy, and scale AI-powered workflows.

The Lemma platform distinguishes itself from traditional RPA, ETL, or workflow engines by allowing rapid prototyping and deployment of event-driven, distributed AI workflows and agents.

Lemma supports unlimited AI models, APIs, and applications within a single platform that is built with enterprise-grade security.

This approach accelerates deployment, reduces operational burdens, and simplifies infrastructure while maintaining governance, observability, and seamless AI model upgrades.

With these capabilities, Thread AI provides enterprises with the flexibility needed to adapt to the rapidly changing AI ecosystem.

It also enhances cross-functionality, enabling organisations to unlock the full potential of AI across their operations.

Thread AI emerged from stealth in October 2024, announcing the launch of Lemma and securing $6m in seed funding.

Thread AI co-founder and CEO Angela McNeal said: “Companies today face a frustrating dilemma when implementing AI, either settle for rigid, pre-built applications that force them to fit their business logic into a predefined structure, or invest heavily in talent, infrastructure, and engineering resources to build custom AI workflows from scratch.

“Thread AI offers a flexible platform that lets organizations build AI workflows suited to their operations—without compromising scalability or security.”