US-based venture capital firm Thrive Capital is in talks to acquire a stake, worth $1bn, in analytics software maker Databricks, reported Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter.
A potential deal would value US-based Databricks at around $55bn.
According to the sources, Thrive is looking to lead a share sale, also known as a tender offer, for the company. This tender offer approach allows some early investors and employees to sell stakes to new investors.
Last year, data and AI company Databricks’ valuation was $43bn, when the company raised $500m.
According to data provider PitchBook, Databricks has raised a total of more than $4bn.
Existing investors include Andreessen Horowitz, Battery Ventures and New Enterprise Associates.
Earlier this year, Databricks acquired Tabular, a data management company.
The acquisition price, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, was estimated to be between $1bn and $2bn.
This deal combined Tabular’s expertise in cloud data optimisation with Databricks’ lakehouse architecture, enhancing data compatibility and interoperability for organisations.
A team of approximately 40 people from Tabular joined Databricks.
Earlier this year, Databricks and NVIDIA expanded their collaboration and commitment to deeper technical integrations. The two companies aim to optimise data and AI workloads on the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform.
The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform is used by more than 10,000 organisations to unify and democratise data, analytics and AI.
The collaboration builds on Nvidia’s participation in Databricks’ Series I funding round in 2023.