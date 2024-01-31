TikTok Shop was banned in Indonesia last year Credit: Getty Images / YASUYOSHI CHIBA / Contributor

TikTok has completed its deal to take over Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform, marking a return of the social media giant’s online shopping business in the country.

Chinese-owned TikTok will buy 75% of Tokopedia for $840m from Indonesian tech giant GoTo.

GoTo CEO Patrick Walujo said: “Today marks the completion of a partnership with TikTok that will continue to bring benefits to Indonesia and its micro, small and medium enterprises. It is also a big step forward for GoTo Group.”

The move comes after the Indonesian government forced the social media platform to close down its TikTok Shop e-commerce service in the country.

Indonesia banned online shopping on social media platforms in September last year over concerns about user data and smaller merchants missing out.

The e-commerce market in Indonesia is continuing to grow at a rapid pace. The value of e-commerce sales in the country is expected to hit $44bn in 2024, according to Indonesia’s central bank.

Despite the predicted rise in e-commerce sales, the value of e-commerce deals in the country peaked in 2021, according to GlobalData’s deal database.

In 2021, the value of e-commerce deals in Indonesia reached $15.5bn, considerably more than the previous year which totalled $3.2bn.

In 2023 so far, the value of e-commerce deals has grown even smaller than 2020, with a total of 2.8bn.

According to GlobalData forecasts, the global e-commerce market grew from $2.5tn in 2016 to $5.9trn in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate of 15%.

By 2027, GlobalData expects the e-commerce market to be worth $9.3tn.