Credit: 3rdtimeluckystudio/Shutterstock.

Tines, a company specialising in AI-powered workflows, has secured $125m in Series C financing, reaching a valuation of $1.125bn

This funding round was spearheaded by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives and saw contributions from new investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Activant.

It also saw participation from existing investors including Accel and CrowdStrike Falcon Fund.

The recent capital infusion follows a $50m Series B extension in May 2024 and brings Tines’ total raised funds to $272m.

Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives managing director Alexander Lippert said: “Generative AI is the next frontier of enterprise technology, driving significant productivity gains across multiple business functions.

“With a focus on building secure workflows at scale, Tines will play a critical role in providing the underlying infrastructure required to drive widespread adoption of AI across organisations.”

Tines enables teams to build, run, and monitor workflows for security and IT operations.

Companies including Coinbase, Databricks, GitLab, and Mars use Tines to automate tasks and improve efficiency. The platform now automates more than one billion actions per week, having tripled its volume in the past year.

Recently, the company has introduced new native AI features and Workbench, a generative AI chat interface that assists users in querying and analysing information, taking real-time actions on data across applications, and deciding on subsequent steps.

Tines plans to use the proceeds to expedite product innovation that will enable users to integrate AI software and large language models with the necessary data and systems for performing tasks with maximum efficiency and effectiveness.

The investment will also be used to support the enhancement of privacy and compliance measures to ensure enterprise-grade security.

SoftBank Investment Advisers investment director Amit Lubovsky said: “We are excited to partner with the Tines team as they execute on their vision, pushing the boundaries of automation, and bringing best-in-class workflow orchestration solutions to the entire enterprise.”