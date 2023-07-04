Apart from HappyFunCorp, Tiny has also acquired other companies, including e-commerce technology firm WeCommerce. Credit: PopTika via Shutterstock.com.

Tiny, a Canadian company specialising in the digital agency space, has acquired New York-based software engineering company HappyFunCorp in a $30m deal.

Founded in 2009, the product engineering company is known for designing and developing apps for tech giants, such as Twitter and Amazon.

In a report, techcouver quoted Tiny co-founder Andrew Wilkinson as saying: “We are thrilled to be joining forces with HappyFunCorp and their incredible team, leading the charge in product design and build.

“We are committed to pushing the brand’s vision forward and collaborating to merge product design, creativity, and marketing like never before.”

Following the latest transaction, HappyFunCorp co-founder and co-CEO Ben Schippers along with co-CEO Holly Zappa and chief operating offer Robb Chen-Ware will continue to manage the company.

This team’s addition scope of work will now include driving more collaborations with Tiny’s other sister agencies, techcouver said.

According to a TechCrunch report, the acquisition of HappyFunCorp will allow Tiny to consolidate expertise of both the companies to continue “the shape of today’s technology landscape.”

The report informed that the publicly traded company Tiny, that was co-founded by Wilkinson and Chris Sparling in 2007, currently has a market cap of approximately $500m. It has acquired HappyFunCorp using a mix of shares and cash.

Apart from HappyFunCorp, Tiny has also acquired other companies, including e-commerce technology firm WeCommerce, task and project management platform Flow and Dribbble, an online platform for designers to share work and get new work.

Together the combined Tiny organisation caters to various tech big customers such as Amazon, Facebook/Meta, Twitter, Disney, Samsung and Apple, as well as tens of thousands of smaller online businesses.