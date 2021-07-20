GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for top 10 financial advisers in technology, media & telecom (TMT) sector by value and volume for H1 2021 in its report, ‘Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables H1 2021’.

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, a total of 6,048 M&A deals were announced in the sector during H1 2021, while deal value for the sector increased by 131% from $302bn in H1 2020 to $698bn in H1 2021.

Top advisers by value and volume

Goldman Sachs has emerged as the top financial adviser for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by both value and volume in the technology, media & telecom (TMT) sector for H1 2021. It advised on 79 deals worth $217.3bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Although Goldman Sachs experienced some close competition in terms of volume, the firm was way ahead in terms of deal value due to its involvement in several big-ticket deals. In fact, Goldman Sachs was the only financial adviser that managed to surpass the $200bn mark during H1 2021, thereby outpacing its peers by a great margin in value terms. The firm advised on 35 billion-dollar deals (valued more than or equal to $1bn), which also included four mega deals (valued more than or equal to $10bn).”

JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley took the second and third positions by both value as well as volume with 75 deals worth $160.4bn and 50 deals worth $115.5bn, respectively. Bank of America secured fourth spot in value with 44 deals worth $86bn, followed by Barclays with 35 deals valued at $70.4bn.

Ernst & Young got the fourth rank in terms of volume with 47 deals worth $5.2bn. It was followed by Bank of America in fifth spot.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.