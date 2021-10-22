GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for top 10 financial advisers in technology, media & telecom (TMT) sector by value and volume for Q1-Q3 2021 in its report, ‘Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2021’.

According to GlobalData’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) report, a total of 9,197 M&A deals were announced in the sector during Q1-Q3 2021, while deal value for the sector grew by 53.5% from $662bn during Q1-Q3 2020 to $1tn during Q1-Q3 2021.

Top advisers by value and volume

Goldman Sachs became the top financial adviser for M&A in terms of both value and volume in the TMT sector for Q1-Q3 2021. It advised on 116 deals valued at a total of $279.6bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan were the only two firms that managed to advise on more than 100 deals. However, Goldman Sachs secured the top spot in terms of deal value due to advising on 52 billion-dollar deals (valued more than or equal to $1bn) that also included five mega deals (valued more than or equal to $10bn) and was the only adviser to surpass $250bn. In comparison, JP Morgan advised on 39 billion-dollar deals, which included two mega deals.”

JP Morgan took the second spot in terms of both value and volume with 105 deals valued at $203.3bn. Morgan Stanley secured the third position in the value chart with 74 deals worth $192.7bn. It was followed by Bank of America with 57 deals worth $111.2bn. Barclays stood fifth in the value chart with 52 deals worth $91.9bn.

Ernst & Young got the third position in the volume table with 79 deals worth $16.7bn. It was followed by Morgan Stanley. PwC bagged fifth spot in terms of volume with 66 deals worth $15.3bn.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.