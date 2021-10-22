GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for top 10 financial advisers in technology, media & telecom (TMT) sector by value and volume for Q1-Q3 2021 in its report, ‘Global and Technology, Media & Telecom M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2021’.

According to GlobalData’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) report, a total of 9,197 M&A deals were announced in the sector during Q1-Q3 2021, while deal value for the sector grew by 53.5% from $662bn during Q1-Q3 2020 to $1tn during Q1-Q3 2021.

Top advisers by value and volume

Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and Kirkland & Ellis became the top M&A legal advisers in the TMT sector for Q1-Q3 2021 by value and volume, respectively.

Having advised on 77 deals valued at a total of $166.8bn, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison bagged the highest value among all the advisers. Kirkland & Ellis led the volume chart. It advised on 265 deals worth $152.9bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Kirkland & Ellis was the only firm to advise on more than 200 deals. Furthermore, apart from leading in volume terms, the firm also occupied the second position in terms of value due to its involvement in a significant number of billion-dollar transactions.

“Interestingly, Kirkland & Ellis advised on 32 billion-dollar deals when compared to Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison, which advised on 22 billion-dollar deals. However, Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison’s involvement in a higher number of mega deals (valued more than or equal to $10bn), helped it top the ranking by value. While Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison advised on three mega deals, Kirkland & Ellis advised on two mega deals.”

In the value chart, Kirkland & Ellis took the second spot. It was followed by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett with 67 deals worth $130.8bn, Latham & Watkins with 163 deals worth $125bn and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom with 83 deals worth $107.7bn.

Latham & Watkins secured the second position in the volume chart. It was followed by Willkie Farr & Gallagher with 157 deals worth $31.4bn, Fenwick & West with 100 deals worth $26.9bn and Jones Day with 98 deals worth $22.8bn.



GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.