GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in global technology, media & telecom sector for 2020 in its report, ‘Global and TMT M&A Review & Legal Adviser League tables ’ .

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, while most of the sectors have been left struggling due to the impact of Covid-19, TMT showcased resilience and a total of 9,764 M&A deals were announced in the sector during 2020, marking an 16.9% increase over the 8,354 deals announced during 2019. The deal value also increased by 33% from $809bn in 2019 to $1.1 trillion in 2020.

Top Advisers by Value and Volume

Latham & Watkins and Kirkland & Ellis were the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the global technology, media & telecom (TMT) sector for 2020 by value and volume, respectively. Latham & Watkins advised on 138 deals worth $191.6bn, which was the highest value among all the advisers. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis led in volume terms having advised on 256 deals worth $127bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Kirkland & Ellis was the only firm that managed to advise on more than 200 deals, while also crossing the $100bn mark. Resultantly, it also occupied the fourth position by value.

“Meanwhile, Latham & Watkins advised on relatively fewer deals but made more high-value transactions, which helped it top by value. It managed to advise on four mega deals (deal valued more than or equal to US$10bn), while Kirkland & Ellis advised on three mega deals. Latham & Watkins also managed to secure the second position in terms of volume.”

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom occupied the second position in GlobalData’s ranking of financial advisers for M&As in the global TMT sector by value with 64 deals worth $151.9bn, followed by Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz with 20 deals worth $136.3bn.

Fenwick & West occupied the third position by volume with 128 deals worth $29.6bn, followed by Goodwin Procter with 123 deals worth $59.5bn.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.