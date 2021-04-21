GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in global technology, media & telecom sector for Q1 2021 in its report, ‘Global and TMT M&A Review & Legal Adviser League tables Q1 2021 ’ .

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, a total of 3,009 M&A deals were announced in the sector during Q1 2021, while deal value for the sector increased by 88% from $175bn in Q1 2020 to $329bn in Q1 2021.

Top Advisers by Value and Volume

Kirkland & Ellis has emerged as the top legal adviser for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) by both value and volume in technology, media & telecom (TMT) sector for Q1 2021. It advised on 86 deals carrying a total value of $55.6bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Kirkland & Ellis, being the only adviser to advise on more than 50 deals and surpass the $50bn mark, emerged as the clear winner. The firm managed to advise on 10 billion-dollar deals (deals worth greater than or equal to $1bn), which also included one megadeal valued at $10bn.”

Latham & Watkins took the second position in terms of value with 50 deals worth $49bn. It was followed by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom with 27 deals valued at $42.1bn and Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison with 25 deals worth $37.5bn.

Latham & Watkins also secured the second position in terms of volume. It was followed by Willkie Farr & Gallagher with 35 deals valued at $15.1bn and DLA Piper with 33 deals worth $5.2bn.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.