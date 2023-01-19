Edge computing is one of the themes that will have a significant impact on technology companies. Credit: Treecha/Shutterstock.com.

The future of the tech industry will be shaped by a range of disruptive themes, with edge computing being one of the themes that will have a significant impact on cloud services companies.

Edge computing refers to the deployment and use of computer processing, data storage, and analytics capabilities close to the places where data is collected and where digital content and applications are consumed. According to GlobalData forecasts, total global spending by enterprises on edge computing amounted to $8.6bn in 2020 and is predicted to reach $9.6bn by the end of 2025.

The benefits of edge computing include the higher performance and cost savings that can be achieved when developing, hosting, and powering applications closer to points of consumption. They also include making faster decisions about data collected from internet-connected sensors on factory floors, transportation networks, retail outlets, and many other locations.

However, not all companies are equal when it comes to their capabilities and investments in the key themes that matter most to their industry. Understanding how companies are positioned and ranked in the most important themes can be a key leading indicator of their future earnings potential and relative competitive position.

According to GlobalData’s thematic research report, Edge Computing, leading adopters include: Microsoft, Amazon, Cisco, Lenovo and Dell.

Insights from top ranked companies

Lenovo

Lenovo is a strong competitor in the edge computing solutions market and is targeting edge opportunities with a broad portfolio that includes dedicated edge servers and HCI for edge environments. Lenovo is also working with Microsoft to target edge use cases via solutions such as the Azure Stack HCI-based ThinkAgile MX1021. Additional partners include Pivot3, with which Lenovo is collaborating to specifically target edge computing and smart city and video surveillance opportunities. Lenovo is also working with Scale Computing to offer edge computing solutions for distributed enterprises.

Microsoft

Microsoft is very strong in edge computing. The company is betting big on edge, enlisting telco operators as both partners and customers. In 2020, Microsoft made two key telecom-centric acquisitions, Affirmed Networks and Metaswitch, picking up technology that will be crucial to the company’s drive to build out a differentiated edge computing solution set. Microsoft’s edge partners include AT&T, Etisalat, NTT Communications, Rogers, SK Telecom, Proximus, Telstra, Telefónica, and Vodafone.

Cisco

Cisco is a strong competitor in the market for edge computing solutions. Cisco’s Unified Computing System-based HyperFlex Edge gives customers a scalable, easy-to-manage IT solution for diverse edge environments. In addition, Cisco and Schneider Electric collaborate to deliver self-contained, turnkey edge solutions that leverage one another’s strengths, including a micro data centre offering that integrates HyperFlex Edge with Schneider Electric infrastructure. Cisco also offers several solutions to help enterprises capitalise on IoT networking, security, and device and sensor management.

