Luke covers sports, tech and lifestyle for Verdict. You can reach him at luke.christou@verdict.co.uk

The world’s leading tech brands didn’t disappoint as IFA 2018, Europe’s leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, got underway today.

More than 1,700 exhibitors have taken their place in Berlin to put their products in front of consumers. Everything from speakers, to smartphones, to smart smoke detectors, will be on show over the next six days.

With plenty of upcoming tech announced, Verdict runs through some of the biggest talking points from IFA 2018 so far.

4K dethroned

The two biggest players in the television market have used IFA 2018 to unveil new sets that are set to rival each other in the 8K market, after teasing the new technology at CES 2018.

The televisions have four times as many pixels as top-of-the range 4K sets and 16 times as many as a 1080p HD TV. This providers better picture quality and clearer detail.

The Samsung Q900R 8K TV will go on sale in October, while LG have yet to confirm a release date.

Toshiba also announced its plans to enter the 8K market. The Japanese conglomerate has unveiled an 8K concept that features a bezel-free 65-inch display and comes packed with built-in Google Assistant.

Smartphones galore

Coming almost nine months after CES 2018, smartphone manufacturers already have plenty of new devices to update customers on ahead of the New Year.

Among the major brands to debut new handsets at IFA 2018 are ZTE, LG, HTC, Sony and Blackberry. Huawei has also announced a new smartphone to be sold under the Honor brand.

After a year out, ZTE has used IFA to launch its new flagship phone, the Axon 9 Pro. The device will ship with a 6.2-inch display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, and a 12-megapixel dual camera, allowing it to compete with the best of them.

LG announced the G7 One, a stripped-back version of its G7 flagship phone. However, it will still pack some of the best technology at an “exceptional” price. HTC has gone down a similar route, announcing the U12 Life, a cheaper version of the U12+.

Blackberry has done the opposite. The revived smartphone manufacturer announced the Key2 LE, a limited edition version of the Key2, which released earlier this year.

3 Things That Will Change the World Today Get the Verdict morning email

Sony’s upcoming Xperia XZ3 is perhaps the most exciting of the lot. Following the success of the XZ2 range launched earlier this year, the XZ3 will be more of the same. However, it will pack a larger, upgraded screen which uses the same technology found in Sony’s high-end televisions, as well as an improved battery.

Garmin gives you a break from the gym

Attempting to stand out in the saturated fitness tracker market, Garmin has designed its new vivosmart 4 to do something that other fitness trackers do not: encourage you not to exercise.

The new tech uses the data it records to give an insight into the condition of your body. It’s Body Battery feature will then calculate your estimated energy levels, before providing an indication of whether it’s a good time to hit the gym.

Intel targets laptop manufacturers

Amid all of the consumer products, Intel is using its time at IFA 2018 to appeal to its fellow exhibitors.

A year after announcing its 8th-gen processors, the computer component manufacturer has unveiled its new line of CPUs. However, rather than focusing on improving speed, Intel has been working hard to include built-in Gigabit WiFi, which will allow third party manufacturers to ditch separate WiFi modules and free up space in their ever-shrinking products.

This is good news for consumers, who can expect thinner products with improved battery performance in the near future.

Lenovo Yoga pulls new poses

After years of success with its Yoga line, tech manufacturer Lenovo has decided to redesign its flagship laptop in 2018.

The new C930 (which stands for convertible, a reference to its ability to switch between laptop and tablet form) has had some major updates to its design. Most notable is the switch from a flexible watchband hinge to a more rigid one with a built-in sound bar.

The new laptop will also feature an E-ink bottom display where a keyboard would sit on conventional laptop, as well as an improved processor.

Smartwatches are still going strong

Smartwatches haven’t quite taken off as manufacturers might have hoped, but many are still working to produce a wearable that convinces consumers to get on board.

As well as tech companies, traditional watchmakers are also trying to crack the market. IFA 2018 has welcomed new designs and upgrades from the likes of Casio and Diesel.

However, those interested in smartwatches will probably have their sights set for the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch. Launched at Galaxy Unpacked earlier this month, Samsung’s new wearable will likely get plenty of attention in Berlin.