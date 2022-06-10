Top tweets: Electric Capital raise $1bn in new capital and more

Credit:Photon photo/Shutterstock.com.

Verdict lists five of the top tweets on venture capitalists in Q1 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 912 venture capitalists’ experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The most popular tweets on venture capitalists in Q1 2022: Top five

1. Avichal Garg’s tweet on Electric Capital raising $1bn in new capital

Avichal Garg, co-founder and managing partner at the venture capital firm Electric Capital, shared an article on the company raising $1bn to fund crypto networks, businesses using blockchain technology, and Web3 protocols. The article detailed that the company offered crypto-native support and have been able to participate in the Web3 ecosystem by developing data systems and software. The company has been investing $1m to $20m in programmable money and the web3 economy since 2018, the article further noted.

Electric Capital believes that some key trends will emerge as it looks to fund the Web3 economy, such as decentralised finance (DeFi) that will facilitate access to financial products and innovation worldwide, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will form the asset layer for Web3 and will be the foundation for new financial instruments. Likewise, decentralised autonomous organisations (DAOs) will provide a way for communities to distribute resources, and decentralised finance will provide ways to centralised tooling, the article highlighted.

1/ @ElectricCapital has raised $1 billion in new capital, our largest fundraise yet.



The web3 economy built on top of the programmable money stack will be one of the defining disruptions of the 2020s.



Where are we going to invest $1 billion?https://t.co/9no7saqyQK



🧵👇 March 1, 2022

Username: Avichal

Twitter handle: @avichal

Likes: 1,781

Retweets: 211

2. Alexis Ohanian’s tweet on Seven Seven Six raising over $500m for two new funds

Alexis Ohanian, founder of the venture capital firm Seven Seven Six, shared a video on the company closing on two new funds of a little over $500m that brought the company’s total assets under management (AUM) to $750m. This is just short of the $776 AUM in the first year that the company is aiming for, Ohanian added.

He further added that it was a first strong year for the company and some of the best institutional investors have decided to support the company. Ohanian explained that the company aimed at getting an investor pool that reflected the society. As a result, a majority of the company’s Limited Partners (LPs) are women, Ohanian stated. Two-thirds of the investors are specifically funding and supporting programmes for underserved communities and a majority of them are Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour (BIPOC) communities, the video demonstrated.

I’m proud to announce @sevensevensix has raised $500M for our two newest funds, bringing our total AUM to $750M. We’re just over 1 year old + I’m grateful some of the best institutional investors in the world have chosen us. (Tho yes, I was hoping we’d hit $776M AUM in Year 1). pic.twitter.com/NhCDnfy7u8 — AlexisOhanian7️⃣7️⃣6️⃣ (@alexisohanian) February 1, 2022

Username: AlexisOhanian

Twitter handle: @alexisohanian

Likes: 1,177

Retweets: 67

3. Pratik Agarwal’s tweet on Accel India’s investments in Space Runners

Pratik Agarwal, principal at the private equity firm Accel, tweeted on Accel India investing in the most popular fashion brand in the metaverse, Space Runners. The infographic shared by Agarwal explained that the fashion brand had secured $10m in funding from companies including American investment firm Polychain Capital, Jump Crypto, the cryptocurrency division of the trading firm Jump Trading Group Crypto, and asset management company Pantera Capital, among others.

Agarwal explains that Accel is bullish about digital fashion and the vision of Space Runners because everything is transitioning to the digital space, right from cars, to games, and everything where NFTs allow for the creation of digital properties that can be tradable, investible, and bankable.

The fashion business is an integral part of global commerce, Agarwal adds. However, digital fashion in the metaverse is different from offline fashion which is about self-expression. In the metaverse, fashion can be curated and created, and Agarwal believes that digital fashion is also big business. Therefore, its experiences are becoming more immersive today, which in turn will drive the coming demand for high-value goods.

We’re excited to announce @Accel_India's investment in @SpaceRunnersNFT, the most prominent fashion brand in the metaverse! 🤩🚀⁣

⁣

Here’s a 🧵 on what makes us bullish about digital fashion & the Space Runners vision! (1/19) pic.twitter.com/sMvs86P9l4 — Pratik Agarwal | pagarwal.eth (@_pagarwal) March 7, 2022

Username: Pratik Agarwal

Twitter handle: @_pagarwal

Likes: 611

Retweets: 418

4. Andrew Chen’s tweet on A16z raising $9bn to invest via Venture, Growth, and Bio funds

Andrew Chen, a general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz (A16z), tweeted on the company raising $9bn to invest through its Venture, Growth, and Bio funds. The article by Ben Horowitz, also the cofounder and general partner of the firm, highlighted that the A16Z believed in a technology-enabled future. Therefore, it supported entrepreneurs involved in revolutionary solutions ranging from better education for the underprivileged, a fairer creative economy, or cancer cures, among others.

The new funds included a $1.5bn Bio fund, a $5bn Growth fund, and a $2.5bn Venture fund, along with a $2.2bn Crypto fund and $400m Seed fund that were raised by the company in 2021, the article detailed. The company stated that it will continue to invest in various stages of businesses, and is willing to write off cheques as small as $25,000 to hundreds of millions of dollars.

Announcing a couple new funds at A16z 😎 https://t.co/XDjXnQwUmV — Andrew Chen 🎮 (@andrewchen) January 7, 2022

Username: Andrew Chen

Twitter handle: @andrewchen

Likes: 352

Retweets: 8

5. Jason Spinell’s tweet on Slack Fund’s new $100m fund

Jason Spinell, an angel investor who manages Slack Fund, the corporate venture capital arm of the software development firm Slack, tweeted on the company’s announcement of its $100m third fund. The company claims that it is its largest fund since Slack Fund’s launch six years ago. The company has been since expanding in size by growing its funds from $25m to $50mand now to $100m, the article detailed. The large funding is expected to enable the company to shift into both leading and co-leading investment rounds, as well as work more closely with founders.

Slack Fund has made 100 investments in North America and Europe, and its portfolio companies have raised about $5.5bn in aggregate funds, the article highlighted. The company is now a part of the software firm Salesforce and together with Salesforces Ventures, a corporate venture capital firm, aims to support early-stage companies and be a capital source and partner for businesses, right from their inception to stock launch, the article noted.

Today we announced Slack Fund’s new $100M fund!



Thank you to all the founders who have let us partner with them thus far, and super excited to be able to continue working with the brilliant minds leading the next phase of work! 🚀https://t.co/7suaCC7rYH — Jason Spinell (@jcspinell) March 17, 2022

Username: Jason Spinell

Twitter handle: @jcspinell

Likes: 305

Retweets: 31