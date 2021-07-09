Verdict lists five of the top tweets on telecommunications in Q2 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on telecommunications in Q2 2021

1. Madhav Sheth’s tweet on the launch of realme 8 5G

Madhav Sheth, vice president and CEO of realme India, a technology company dealing in smartphones and artificial intelligence of things (AIoT), tweeted on the introduction of its first 5G affordable smartphone in India the realme 8. The 8.5mm super slim smartphone features 5,000mAh battery, 48MP camera and 90Hz display.

The realme 8 5G is tailored to support standalone and non-standalone dual network modes. It is compatible with global mainstream network frequencies and also supports Wi-Fi and 5G dual network acceleration.

Thrilled to introduce the first-ever 5G smartphone in the number series in India! Enjoy seamless and fastest network ever with the #realme8 5G! #5GSpeedToInfinity Watch the launch livestream here: https://t.co/OUfx196cfI pic.twitter.com/A2PvrQ33sI — Madhav Max 5G (@MadhavSheth1) April 22, 2021

Username: Madhav Sheth

Twitter handle: @MadhavSheth1

Retweets: 98

Likes: 421

2. Vala Afshar’s tweet on six technologies impacting world trade

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist at cloud-based software company Salesforce, shared a video on 5G wireless being among the top six technologies to impact world trade. Technologists believe that 5G can make trade transactions smoother and easier with speech recognition and automatic interpretation, as well as real time shipping updates.

The technologies mentioned in the video including 3D printing, internet of things (IoT), autonomous robotics, 5G wireless, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI) are collectively known as TradeTech and can make trade more efficient and equitable.

6 technologies that will impact world trade: 1 3D printing

2 Internet of Things

3 Autonomous robotics

4 5G wireless

5 Blockchain

6 AI (machine learning) https://t.co/FRpscRTLzG pic.twitter.com/4SWljSA5LW — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) April 2, 2021

Username: Vala Afshar

Twitter handle: @ValaAfshar

Retweets: 121

Likes: 245

3. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on debunking connected enterprises and cellular IoT myths

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation Srl, a consulting firm, shared an article on six debunked myths about connected enterprises and cellular IoT. 5G and IoT are creating numerous opportunities for enterprises, driving their growth, performance, customer experiences, and operations.

However, the Ericsson connected enterprises report highlights six myths regarding these technologies. The myths surrounding IoT, for example, are that the technology can be used to plug and play any solution to achieve business growth. The article noted that although IoT technologies are easily available, it is always important to take a business-first approach.

Another myth highlighted in the article is that cellular IoT is simple and is a device that connects and delivers data. The article highlighted that cellular IoT spans several devices and delivers data to cloud infrastructures and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs).

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Retweets: 91

Likes: 99

4. Dr Sally Eaves’ tweet on Ericsson being a 5G network infrastructure leader

Dr Sally Eaves, a global strategic advisor consulting on the application of disruptive technologies, shared an article on telecommunications company Ericsson being named as the 5G network infrastructure market leader in 2020 by Frost & Sullivan, a business consulting firm.

The Frost & Sullivan report analysed almost 20 companies and found Ericsson to be way ahead in terms of growth, innovation, and market competitiveness. Further, the company was found to invest heavily in 5G, with 118 new commercial agreements and 68 publicly announced 5G contracts, the article detailed. Ericsson also reported 72 live 5G networks across 37 countries, the highest ever reported by the consulting firm.

Username: Dr Sally Eaves

Twitter handle: @sallyeaves

Retweets: 33

Likes: 41

5. Ronald Van Loon’s tweet on 5G digital transformation

Ronald Van Loon, the CEO of Intelligent World, an influencer network that connects experts and businesses dealing with audiences interested in tech, AI, and analytics, shared a video on 5G digital transformation. Tom Loozen, a global telecommunications leader, discussed a study based on day-to-day work across a thousand enterprises in the video. He speaks about increased investments in 5G as a result of the consequences of the pandemic and highlights the leaders and laggards in these investments, with Asia-Pacific (APAC) leading the way in multiple areas.

A push in the APAC region is being seen right from public private partnership to the active use of this technology in healthcare, connected hospitals, and remote testing needs, he added. Consequently, a number of APAC enterprises stated that they would invest in 5G in the next two to three years, which is significantly higher compared to the Americas and Europe.

Username: Ronald Van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 75

Likes: 16