Top tweets: Windows powering hybrid working – and more

Verdict lists five of the top tweets on disruptive tech in Q2 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 513 disruptive tech experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

The most popular tweets on disruptive tech in Q2 2022: Top five

1. Satya Nadella’s tweet on Windows powering the future of hybrid work

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of technology company Microsoft Corp, shared an article on the company removing limits on how and where people worked with Windows 11 and Windows 365. Windows 11 is the operating system for hybrid work, while Windows 365 allows businesses to stream the entire Windows experiences from the Microsoft cloud to any device, representing the company’s efforts to bring Windows to the cloud, the article detailed. Panos Panay, chief product officer, Windows + Devices, stated that new features are coming in Windows 11 and Windows 365 for commercial customers in areas, such as management, security, and productivity and collaboration, the article detailed.

Windows 11, for instance, has introduced two new features that fight against the most common cyberattack techniques, including phishing and targeted malware. Windows 11 now has an enhanced phishing detection and protection built into Windows with the Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, the article further noted. This new feature will protect users from phishing attacks by identifying and alerting users when they enter their Microsoft credentials into any malicious website or application. Smart App Control uses code signing together with Microsoft’s powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models to confirm that only trusted applications are run. The company is also looking to integrate the cloud to hardware with the flexible Microsoft Pluton security processor, the article highlighted.

We’re removing limits on how and where you work with Windows 11 and Windows 365. Together, they bring the power of Azure computing to Windows computers. https://t.co/hSkSOuoG68 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 5, 2022

2. Eric Topol’s tweet on a wearable sensor for monitoring multiple biomarkers in interstitial fluid

Eric Topol, a physician and scientist, shared a research an integrated wearable microneedle array for continuously monitoring multiple biomarkers in interstitial fluid. The research reported the development and testing of a fully integrated wearable array of microneedles for the wireless and continuous real-time sensing of two metabolites, including lactate and glucose, or alcohol and glucose in the interstitial fluid of volunteers performing routine activities.

The device worked with a customised smartphone app for data collection and visualisation, -including reusable electronics and a disposable microneedle array, and optimised for system integration, cost-effective fabrication through improved micromachining, easier assembly, biocompatibility, pain-free skin penetration, and increased sensitivity, the research noted. Researchers further claimed that the technology needed greater validation in large populations with concurrent validation of sensor data via centralised laboratory tests to determine the effectiveness of real-time simultaneous monitoring of different biomarkers in interstitial fluid.

3. Erik Voorhees’s tweet on the Central African Republic making Bitcoin a legal tender

Erik Voorhees, founder and CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange platform ShapeShift, shared an article on the Central African Republic passing a bill that made Bitcoin a legal tender. This makes the country second to adopt Bitcoin as a legal payment mode after El Salvador, the article detailed. Now a law, Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can be used in transactions as legal forms of payment along with the Communauté Financière Africaine (CFA) franc. Obed Namsio, the chief of staff of President Faustin Archange Touadera, stated that the nation was the first on the continent to adopt Bitcoin as a legal currency. While the bill allows cryptocurrencies to be used in electronic transactions and online trade, the exchanges will not be subject to taxes, the article further noted.

The Central African Republican is a developing country, with rich mineral deposits and other natural resources. The adoption of cryptocurrencies is the nation’s latest efforts to improve its financial infrastructure. However, some ministers have opposed the law, stating that it will undermine the CFA franc, which is the country’s currency, the article highlighted. El Salvador’s government made Bitcoin legal tender in September 2021, rejecting the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) suggestions and buying $21m worth of Bitcoin when the law went into effect.

Two countries have now made it legal tender.



Who will be third?



Who will be last?



Central African Republic Passes Bill to Make #Bitcoin Legal Tender https://t.co/B3UUtFmamR via @CNET — Erik Voorhees (@ErikVoorhees) April 27, 2022

4. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on FedEx exploring Chaparral for hauling packages

Evan Kirstel, co-founder of the social media marketing agency eViRa Health, shared an article on transport company FedEx expected to start testing a 1,900-pound drone for hauling packages. The company announced its partnership with Elroy Air, a drone company, to explore the use of drones in middle mile logistics. The hybrid-electric and unmanned aircraft, which FedEx is looking to explore next year is called the Chaparral, the article detailed. It measures around 27 feet wide, is 19 feet long, and weighs about 1,900 pounds. The aircraft has a detachable pod between its landing gears that can be filled up with 300 to 500 pounds of cargo, and it has a range of 300 miles, suggesting that it could fly between New York to Boston, the article noted.

The Chapparral features eight rotors on its wings that allows it to take off and land vertically, and four propellers that assist in forward flight, all powered by electric motors. However, the electricity is derived from a gas turbine and generator located inside the aircraft.

5. Dr. Robin Kiera’s tweet on Crypto Pirates launching NFT sale

Dr. Robin Kiera, CEO of the consulting firm Digitalscouting, tweeted on Crypto Pirates launching non-fungible token (NFT) collection sale, which provided their owners early access to the P2P game. Crypto Pirates is a Play2Earn NFT game currently in its development stage, the article noted. About 450,000,000 tokens are assigned to the community and can be acquired in the game. Users entering the game after purchasing NFT are thereby expected to earn more and quickly than players who will enter the game after the release, the article detailed.

NFTs are also expected to improve performance, thereby giving significant advantage over other players. Developers are also expected to build a marketplace that is convenient for the players to shop. For example, they are looking to announce a functionality that will allow players and traders to check their NFT status before selling or buying them.

