Verdict lists five of the top tweets on telecommunication in August 2021 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

The top tweets on telecommunication in August 2021: Top five

1. Vala Afshar’s tweet on the cost of mobile data varying in different countries

Vala Afshar, chief digital evangelist at Salesforce, a cloud-based software company, shared an infographic comparing the cost of 1GB mobile internet data in different countries. The cost of 1GB mobile data is the highest in Benin, Chad, and Malawi where the average costs amount to $27.22, $23.33, and $27.41 respectively, according to Cable.co.uk, a price comparison site for broadband, phone, and TV packages.

The difference between the cheapest and most expensive data is 30,000%, with India, Israel, Italy, Krygyzstan, and Ukraine having the least cost of mobile data. The infographic also highlighted that Canada’s high cost for data could be linked to higher market concentration, while India’s low cost of data could be a result of intense competition.

Cost of 1GB of mobile data: India 🇮🇳: $0.09 (lowest)

Israel 🇮🇱: $0.11 United States 🇺🇸: $8

Canada 🇨🇦: $12.55 pic.twitter.com/Tyh8zMXGBl — Vala Afshar (@ValaAfshar) August 9, 2021

Username: Vala Afshar

Twitter handle: @ValaAfshar

Likes: 232

Retweets: 81

2. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on the evolution of cellular networks

Antonio Grasso, founder and CEO of Digital Business Innovation, a business consulting firm, shared an article from technology company Siemens on how cellular networks have evolved from traditional profitable networks to networks of the future. The article states that the future of industrial manufacturing will be industrial 5G. The capabilities of industrial 5G including high reliability, low latency, and industrial internet of things (IIoT) connectivity make the technology ideal for application in the industrial environment including the smart factory.

5G is already being explored for new applications such as mobile robots in the production process, augmented reality for maintenance technicians, autonomous logistics, and assisted work. The article details the communications solutions being developed by Siemens to support 5G deployment in the industrial environment. The company has developed the SCALANCE MUM856-1 industrial 5G router that supports both 4G and 5G and can be used in private and public networks.

Cellular networks are impacting production in a disruptive way, and Industrial 5G is the future of industrial manufacturing. But how they evolved? Learn about @Siemens' Industrial 5G > https://t.co/i5pwhNmtxZ @SiemensIndustry via @antgrasso #SiemensInfluencer #5G #Industrial5G pic.twitter.com/TH2YOCpqj3 — Antonio Grasso (@antgrasso) August 26, 2021

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Likes: 69

Retweets: 113

3. Rory Cellan-Jones’ tweet on a man torching 5G phone mast in Gateshead

Rory Cellan-Jones, a technology correspondent at BBC, a media broadcasting company, shared an article on a more than £100,000 ($137,587)-worth damage caused by a conspiracy theorist, David Patterson, who set ablaze a 5G phone mast in Gateshead, England.

Patterson was prompted to take such action after reading false online stories about the dangers related to 5G technology. The overall cost of the damage to the mast was between $137,587 and $206,381, while the 5G business suffered damages worth $20,638, according to the article.

https://t.co/H7ShV0CChs Gateshead man caused more than £100,000 of damage by torching 5G phone mast. He had previously covered himself in tin foil as a result of reading 'delusional' online theories about the dangers posed by the technology — Rory Cellan-Jones (@ruskin147) August 18, 2021

Username: Rory Cellan-Jones

Twitter handle: @ruskin147

Likes: 103

Retweets: 47

4. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on the 5G opportunities in the telecom industry

Ronald van Loon, CEO of the Intelligent World, a research firm connecting experts and audiences interested in AI, data, tech, and analytics, shared a video about the 5G business opportunities in the telecom industry. He discusses the potential of different segments, business models, and capabilities required to monetise the technology with Ciaran Herron, a telecommunications expert working with software company SAP.

Herron states that telecom organisations are developing industry solutions and collaborating with industrial solution providers to deliver 5G solutions to the end users. Such collaborations are giving rise to complex business models such as B2B2X, which enables telecom companies to generate new revenue streams.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Likes: 38

Retweets: 31

5. Dr. Sally Eaves’ tweet on data centre synchronisation to uphold 5G data integrity

Dr. Sally Eaves, senior policy advisor of the Global Foundation for Cyber Studies and Research, a cybersecurity foundation, shared an article on the importance of timing synchronisation between data centres, which will ultimately help in preserving the data accuracy in a live 5G network. Operators need to validate the timing and synchronisation between two data centres with microsecond accuracy, says the article.

The endless supply of data from various applications and streaming services requires a 5G-ready data centre timing test solution that can measure the timing and synchronisation accuracy on a live network. Furthermore, the article recommends that data centre selection should be based on accurate measurements and the ability to deploy at scale and support unsupervised operations.

Username: Dr. Sally Eaves

Twitter handle: @sallyeaves

Likes: 31