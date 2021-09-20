Concept: Connecticut-based technology startup Triax Technologies (Triax) has rolled out Spot-r Suite, an IoT-powered versatile labor-management platform. The platform improves worksite safety compliance, resource management, and operational efficiency in any environment. The startup aims to provide total visibility, real-time safety alerts, and automated field-data collection for challenging work environments

Nature of Disruption: Through a scalable, minimal infrastructure network, wearable and sensor devices, and a cloud-based dashboard, the Spot-r system improves worksite visibility, safety, security, and risk by connecting personnel, equipment, and operations. Spot-r helps companies streamline processes by offering real-time, data-driven visibility into site access, worker and equipment location, manpower, safety incidents, and evacuation and muster protocols. The Suite comprises three offerings viz., Spot r -Mesh – delivers comprehensive insights and zone-based real-time location services (RTLS) to help improve worker safety, boost productivity, automate reporting and timekeeping, and optimize operations. Spot-r Radius – provides timely safety alerts to workers, monitors equipment usage and time on the tool, and creates daily analytics reports for companies at the early stages of their digital transformation. Spot-r Access – manages the check-in and check-out process for the workforce, tracking worker certifications, and regulating access to worksite or facility. It also provides a higher level of accountability for anyone accessing the site and ensures those who lack proper credentials are prevented from doing so.

Outlook: Some of the top industries where workplace safety is a top concern includes construction, energy, and mining. Employees often manipulate hazardous materials and sometimes work at high altitudes, thereby exponentially increasing the risk of serious injury. Operating heavy-duty machinery, handling hazardous materials, and safeguarding against various malfunctions, as well as exposure to elements such as dust, mercury or radon can have detrimental health effects. With Spot-r Suite, Triax intends to transform the challenging work environments and industries to safer and smarter. The startup has raised $12.5M in Series A funding led by McRock Capital. It has plans to use the funds to expedite hiring, expand its offerings globally, and support the growing demand for IoT solutions to increase worksite safety, efficiency.