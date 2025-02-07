TrueFoundry, an AI deployment and scaling platform, has secured $19m in Series A funding to enhance its capabilities in deploying and managing AI applications at scale.
The funding round, which brings the company’s total financing to $21m, was led by Intel Capital.
It saw participation from existing investors Eniac Ventures and Peak XV’s Surge, as well as new investor Jump Capital.
Angel investors also contributed to the financing, including Gokul Rajaram and Mohit Aron, along with executives from Fortune 1000 companies.
As part of the investment, Intel Capital investment director Avi Bharadwaj will join board of directors at TrueFoundry.
The company plans to use the capital to accelerate product development, team expansion, and go-to-market initiatives to drive customer growth.
TrueFoundry offers a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) that helps enterprise AI/ML teams build, deploy, and manage large language model (LLM) applications on cloud or on-premises infrastructure.
TrueFoundry CEO and cCo-founder Nikunj Bajaj said: “Enterprises using TrueFoundry have built and launched their internal AI platforms in as little as two months, achieving ROI within four months–a stark contrast to the industry average of 14 months.
“Our platform integrates seamlessly across clouds, models, and frameworks, ensuring no vendor lock-in while future-proofing deployments for evolving AI patterns like RAGs and Agents.”
The platform integrates key AI deployment functions including model cataloging, fine-tuning, and API deployment into a unified system. This enhances scalability, security, and efficiency for AI development teams.
The company said its platform has been instrumental in helping customers such as NVIDIA optimise GPU usage for LLM workloads, resulting in cost savings and improved efficiency.
TrueFoundry CTO and co-founder Abhishek Choudhary said: “Our platform streamlines infrastructure with auto-scaling, intelligent maintenance, and proactive issue detection to ensure smooth operations.
“By centralising model access, cost tracking, and maintaining zero data leakage, we ensure security and compliance, empowering businesses to deploy AI seamlessly and efficiently at scale.”
Looking forward, TrueFoundry intends to focus on redefining AI deployment with its self-sustaining system, AI Agent, which is designed to automate workflows and optimise resources, ensuring enterprises can deploy smarter and scale faster.