TSMC stated that it is currently concentrating on its exiting expansion projects. Credit: ToyW/Shutterstock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Samsung Electronics are in preliminary discussions to establish advanced semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reports the Wall Street Journal.

These talks aim to address the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) computing capabilities.

According to the report, executives from TSMC have visited the UAE to explore the possibility of creating a plant complex that could match their sophisticated operations in Taiwan.

Samsung, hailing from South Korea, has also dispatched representatives to the Middle Eastern nation to discuss potential new ventures.

Although these discussions are at an initial stage, and the projects may not materialise due to various challenges, the scale of the proposed developments could see investments exceeding $100bn.

Samsung has not issued any comments on the matter.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Verdict. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

In contrast, TSMC stated that it is currently concentrating on its exiting expansion projects, which are located in the US, Japan, and Germany, and has no new investment plans to announce at this time.

The UAE is strategically positioning itself as a regional AI hub and a testing ground for the technology.

This includes potentially supporting a bold initiative by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to advance AI machinery and systems.

The Gulf states have been actively seeking to diversify their economies away from petrochemical dependence, eyeing the semiconductor industry as a key area for growth for over a decade.

Mubadala, Abu Dhabi’s investment arm and the majority owner of GlobalFoundries, had initially planned to construct a chip factory in the Middle East.

However, the Gulf region’s lack of necessary infrastructure has hindered such ambitions, given the immense costs and rapid obsolescence associated with chip plant construction and maintenance.

Semiconductor companies typically favour locations with established industry clusters, skilled labour, and close proximity to suppliers and support services.

G42, an Abu Dhabi-based company, is at the forefront of the UAE’s push into AI, having secured a $1.5bn investment from Microsoft earlier this year and announcing plans to establish two local centres for AI industry standards development.

G42 has also announced a partnership with NVIDIA to create a climate technology lab, marking its first collaboration with the company whose chips are crucial for AI software development.