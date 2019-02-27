Ellen is a Verdict staff writer and reporter. You can reach her at ellen.daniel@verdict.co.uk

Researchers have come up with a method of turning CO 2 back into coal, which could transform carbon capture and storage.

In what has been described as a “world-first breakthrough”, researchers from RMIT University in Melbourne have used liquid metals to convert CO 2 found in the atmosphere to a substance that can be stored, offering an alternative way to deal with greenhouse gases.

Current technologies for carbon capture work by compressing CO 2 into a liquid form and then storing it underground. However, this is an expensive process, and also raises environmental concerns over possible leaks of liquid CO 2 . Therefore, turning CO 2 into a solid substance could be a solution.

To convert CO 2 , the researchers designed a liquid metal catalyst with properties that made it efficient at conducting electricity while chemically activating the surface.

The carbon dioxide is dissolved in a beaker filled with an electrolyte liquid and a small amount of the liquid metal, which is then charged with an electrical current. The CO 2 then converts into solid flakes of carbon.

Turning CO 2 into coal

Torben Daeneke, an Australian Research Council DECRA Fellow said that this could be a viable way of reducing the CO 2 in the atmosphere:

“While we can’t literally turn back time, turning carbon dioxide back into coal and burying it back in the ground is a bit like rewinding the emissions clock. To date, CO 2 has only been converted into a solid at extremely high temperatures, making it industrially unviable. By using liquid metals as a catalyst, we’ve shown it’s possible to turn the gas back into carbon at room temperature, in a process that’s efficient and scalable.”

Lead author, Dr Dorna Esrafilzadeh, a Vice-Chancellor’s Research Fellow in RMIT’s School of Engineering said that turning CO 2 into coal could also be used to produce an electrode, meaning it could have industrial uses: