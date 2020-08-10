GlobalData is the market leader in providing actionable insight into the technology industry. With market analysts in 18 countries around the world, along with a team of researchers and consultants, we can provide you with the reliable, in-depth industry information you need.

Amazon leads as Verdict lists ten of the most popular tweets on disruptive tech in July 2020 based on data from GlobalData’s Influencer Platform.

The top tweets were chosen from influencers as tracked by GlobalData’s Influencer Platform, which is based on a scientific process that works on pre-defined parameters. Influencers are selected after a deep analysis of the influencer’s relevance, network strength, engagement, and leading discussions on new and emerging trends.

Top tweets on disruptive tech in July 2020

1. Andy Jassy’s tweet on the Amazon Fraud Detector service

Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, tweeted on the launch of the Amazon Fraud Detector. Powered by machine learning, the detector is capable of identifying fraudulent activities such as online payment and identity theft. The Amazon Fraud Detector was launched in 2019 and is now available to customers in some regions.

The detector will help in fighting fraud, which costs businesses more than $3.5tn annually. Using artificial intelligence, the Amazon Fraud Detector can provide information such as email address, IP address and transaction history along with identifying any fraudulent transactions.

Companies lose tens of billions to fraud every yr. Excited to give customers Amazon Fraud Detector so they can more easily identify identity & payment fraud w/ the same #machinelearning & expertise developed over 25 yrs running https://t.co/Zxxvz1iy7W #AWS https://t.co/1k99UOmcGJ — Andy Jassy (@ajassy) July 29, 2020

Username: Andy Jassy

Twitter handle: @ajassy

Retweets: 105

Likes: 255

2. Tom Hall’s tweet on a portable printer

Tom Hall, CEO of the Maverick Group, shared a video of a miniature printing robot name ZUtA. Invented by two students named Matan Caspi and Tuvia Elbaum of the Jerusalem College of Technology, the robot can print on paper of any size.

The portable printer can print a full standard size of paper in 40 seconds and can be connected to Wi-Fi to print directly from a phone.

Username: Tom Hall

Twitter handle: @TomHall

Retweets: 73

Likes: 170

3. Antonio Grasso’s tweet on robotic process automation

Antonio Grasso, digital transformation advisor, shared an article on how robotic process automation (RPA) market is booming.

The RPA market grew from $330m-$350m in 2017 to $700m in 2018, according to research by IT management consulting firm Everest Group. The market is projected to cross $2bn in 2020.

Username: Antonio Grasso

Twitter handle: @antgrasso

Retweets: 89

Likes: 101

4. Evan Kirstel’s tweet on Japan building a giant Gundam robot

Evan Kirstel, a B2B influencer, shared an article on a giant Gundam robot being built in Japan. Gundam robots are humanoid robots, which are operated by a human who rides inside them.

The 18ft tall robot weighs 25t and is being built at the Gundam Factory Yokohama. The robot will have a steel frame and an exterior made of carbon resin. It will be powered by electric actuators and use Asratec’s V-Sido operating system to generate motion.

Username: Evan Kirstel

Twitter handle: @EvanKirstel

Retweets: 52

Likes: 97

5. Ronald van Loon’s tweet on Lilium new air taxi

Ronald van Loon, CEO of Intelligent World, tweeted on the successful completion of the first maiden flight of Lilium’s all-electric air taxi in Germany. The five-seater jet has a 185-mile range and is powered by 36 all-electric engines.

The new air taxi is the first one of its kind and can carry four passengers in addition to a pilot. It is expected to be launched in 2025 and sold at a price range of a normal taxi.

Username: Ronald van Loon

Twitter handle: @Ronald_vanLoon

Retweets: 77

Likes: 94

6. Jim Marous’ tweet on use of AI by banking firms

Jim Marous, a speaker and publisher, shared an article on how only the largest banking firms are using AI for marketing. AI enables marketers to process huge amounts of customer data and develop tailor made offers and solutions to customers.

The usage of the technology significantly varies among companies of different sizes, according to a report from Digital Banking Report. The report highlights that more than 75% banks said that they were not adept at using the technology.

Companies that adopted AI for marketing witnessed a 37% decrease in costs along with a 39% increase in revenue, the article noted.

Username: Jim Marous

Twitter handle: @JimMarous

Retweets: 57

Likes: 61

7. Chris Gledhill’s tweet on Apple lenses

Chris Gledhill, a fintech influencer and writer, shared an article on Apple’s new lenses moving from prototype stage to trial production. The new lenses consist of thin layers and are slightly thicker than normal eye glasses.

The lenses may be part of the augmented reality (AR) headset/glasses, which are likely to be launched in 2022, or the AR Apple Glasses planned to be launched by 2023. The lenses are being developed in partnership with its manufacturing partner Foxconn in China.

Apple’s lenses for new #AR headset/glasses move to trial production, slightly thicker than normal glasseshttps://t.co/et4fkyxND0 pic.twitter.com/ZjiBfDEv0o — Chris Gledhill (@cgledhill) July 12, 2020

Username: Chris Gledhill

Twitter handle: @cgledhill

Retweets: 28

Likes: 56

8. Tamara McCleary’s tweet on edge computing

Tamara McCleary, CEO of Thilium, shared an article on how 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) can reach their full potential with the help of edge computing. The Covid-19 pandemic has increased the demand for edge computing as more number of people work remotely.

The edge computing market is expected to increase by six times between 2019 and 2027 from $2.8bn to $18.4bn. Edge computing is essential for data transmission between IoT devices as 45% of IoT data is expected to be handled by the technology, according to the International Data Corporation.

Username: Tamara McCleary

Twitter handle: @TamaraMcCleary

Retweets: 39

Likes: 51

9. Spiros Margaris’ tweet on women-focused fintech ecosystem

Spiros Margaris, a venture capitalist at Margaris Ventures, shared an article on the development of a women-focused fintech ecosystem in Europe. The article notes that financial solutions are often designed for men rather than women.

New type of fintech products are being developed to cater to women’s needs and preferences, according to a new report from the European Women Payments Network. The report highlights that digital financial service targeting women in the categories such as payments, insurance investment and funding are being developed.

Upwards, Afterpay and Musoni Microfinance are some of the companies offering such services to women.

Username: Spiros Margaris

Twitter handle: @SpirosMargaris

Retweets: 41

Likes: 46

10. Dr. Sally Eaves’ tweet on impact of big data and AI amid the pandemic

Dr. Sally Eaves, an author and advisor for IT companies, shared an article on how a wealth of data including medical, economic and cultural became available amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Countries across the world approached the pandemic in different ways and comparison of these approaches provides valuable insights into the strategies that were effective in combating the disease, the article notes.

Further, data literacy can help in preparing for the next disaster and to stay informed of the necessary steps to combat an event of this extent.

Username: Dr. Sally Eaves

Twitter handle: @sallyeaves

Retweets: 28

Likes: 40