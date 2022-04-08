Twitter: Binance joining the NCFTA top tweet Q1 2022

Verdict lists five of the most popular tweets on blockchain in Q1 2022 based on data from GlobalData’s Technology Influencer Platform.

The top tweets are based on total engagements (likes and retweets) received on tweets from more than 150 blockchain experts tracked by GlobalData’s Technology Influencer platform during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022.

The most popular tweets on blockchain in Q1 2022: Top five

1. Changpeng Zhao’s tweet on Binance being the first crypto firm to join the NCFTA

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Binance, shared an article on becoming the first crypto firm to join the National Cyber-Forensics and Training Alliance (NCFTA), a non-profit corporation focused on identifying, validating, mitigating and neutralising cyber threats.Binance is now a formalmember of the alliance and will help in enhancing the alliance’s ability to tackle and defeat cybercrime, while creating a secure environment for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry.

NCFTA was founded in 2002 to facilitate the sharing of information, knowledge, and expertise about the blockchain and crypto industry with partners across the private sector, law enforcement agencies, and academia. The organisation’s efforts have helped prevent losses worth $2bn, and its criminal and civil investigations have led to thousands of arrests, the article detailed.

2. Dominic Williams’ tweet on Meta filing trademarks for crypto wallets, tokens, and exchanges

Dominic Williams, founder and chief scientist at DFINITY, a not-for-profit organisation that develops the Internet Computer, shared an article on technology company Meta filing trademarks for crypto wallets, tokens, and exchanges. Meta has filed eight trademark application filings including six that specifically relate to cryptocurrency and blockchain technologies. The trademark applications for its logo covers all digital functions, such as blockchain software, currency trading, virtual currency exchanges, crypto tokens, and virtual, digital, and cryptocurrencies.

The news comes after Meta exited from Diem, the cryptocurrency earlier known as Libra. Meta further announced that it will be integrating non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its social networking service Instagram. It will include NFTs in its broad filings that will cover crypto tokens and allow both Instagram and Facebook to add an NFT profile image feature similar to that of Twitter, the article noted.

3. Nuno Correia’s tweet on VISA/FTX card allowing payments in crypto

Nuno Correia, chief strategy officer at a cryptocurrency payment solution provider Utrust, shared a thread on cryptocurrency exchange FTX US launching a VISA debit card that will allow payments to be made in crypto at millions of merchant stores across the world at zero fees. Correia tweeted that crypto transactions are usually done on blockchain, while VISA exclusively processes fiat and is completely centralised. Utrust processes payments on blockchain but also issues VISA cards on its HOLD wallet, Correia added.

FTX US also expanded into margin trading after its acquisition of the crypto trader Ledger X, the article detailed. The company added a new board of directors to appeal to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), in an effort to receive regulatory approval to extend leverage to derivatives traders. The expansion into margin trading will enable traders to leverage their positions to use funds that are borrowed from the exchange. It is a highly risky approach boosting both profits and losses alike, the article detailed.

4. Balaji S. Srinivasan’s tweet on the need for public blockchains

Balaji S. Srinivasan, an angel investor and former CTO of crypto exchange platform Coinbase, shared an article on public blockchains being multiclient databases where every user is a root user. Sceptics have claimed that blockchains are slow, expensive, and clunky databases that do not scale, although experts believe that they are robust, mature, and offer high performance, the article noted.

The article further detailed how public blockchains enable a shared state by supporting interoperability and by converting many types of data import/export problems into a general class of shared state problems. The interoperability is achieved by integrating the best features of mechanisms, such as application programming interfaces (APIs), JSON, PDF, CSV, MBOX, and SFTP.

5. Michael del Castillo’s tweet on Drone Racing League (DRL) bringing its sport to the metaverse

Michael del Castillo, senior editor at global media company Forbes, shared an article on the professional drone racing property DRL launching its play-to-earn crypto game on the open-source blockchain Algorand. DRL announced that it will be creating a virtual version of the DRL, in partnership with Playground Labs, a blockchain, metaverse, and web3 games developer. The market capital of the cryptocurrency needed to use Algorand, called ALGO, is $11.1bn, according to the article.

The new game, which is likely to bring DRL to the metaverse, is funded in part by investment firm Hivemind Capital Partners, a $1.5bn crypto investment fund created in November 2021 by Matt Zhang, a former Wall Street Citi executive. The move aims at attracting new users with play-to-earn incentives, such as NFTs that can be used in the game or traded outside the game. In the case of DRL, the play-to-earn digital assets won online will include digital clothing or digital racing drones, the article noted.

